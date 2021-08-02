Holley Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY ), the largest and fastest growing platform in the enthusiast branded performance automotive aftermarket category, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results.

Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 financial results. The Company’s earnings release for the second quarter 2021 will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.holley.com.

Hosting the call will be Holley Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Tomlinson, Chief Financial Officer, Dominic Bardos, and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and New Ventures, Vinod Nimmagadda.

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: United States: 1-844-200-6205 (Toll Free) United States: 1-646-904-5544 (Local) All Other Locations: + 44-208-0682-558 Access Code: 472207

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:

Event URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3342029/CC5503EBD653D36C40F0C267ADBAD24B

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Wednesday, September 1, 2021. To access the replay, please call 1-929-458-6194 (U.S.), 0204-525-0658 (U.K.), or + 44-204-525-0658 (All Other Locations) and enter confirmation code 986200. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

