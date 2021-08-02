checkAd

Paramount Completes $860 Million Refinancing of 1301 Avenue of the Americas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed an $860 million refinancing of 1301 Avenue of the Americas, a 1.7 million square-foot trophy office building, located between 52nd and 53rd Streets in Midtown Manhattan, that is currently 71.5% leased.

The new five-year interest-only loan has an initial weighted average interest rate of 2.96% and is comprised of a $500 million tranche that bears interest at a fixed rate of 3.11% and a $360 million tranche that bears interest at a variable rate of LIBOR plus 2.65%. The proceeds from the refinancing were used to repay the existing $850 million loan that was scheduled to mature in November 2021.

“With the refinancing of this high-quality Class A asset in today’s attractive credit markets, we have strengthened our balance sheet and improved financial flexibility,” said Wilbur Paes, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Paramount. “This transaction is a strong endorsement of the strength of the New York City office market and a testament to the confidence the capital markets have in our platform.”

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Paramount Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paramount Completes $860 Million Refinancing of 1301 Avenue of the Americas Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed an $860 million refinancing of 1301 Avenue of the Americas, a 1.7 million square-foot trophy office building, located between 52nd and 53rd …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
News Corp to Acquire OPIS
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Paramount Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Paramount Reschedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to Wednesday July 28, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Paramount Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten