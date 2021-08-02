Paramount Completes $860 Million Refinancing of 1301 Avenue of the Americas

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed an $860 million refinancing of 1301 Avenue of the Americas, a 1.7 million square-foot trophy office building, located between 52nd and 53rd Streets in Midtown Manhattan, that is currently 71.5% leased.

The new five-year interest-only loan has an initial weighted average interest rate of 2.96% and is comprised of a $500 million tranche that bears interest at a fixed rate of 3.11% and a $360 million tranche that bears interest at a variable rate of LIBOR plus 2.65%. The proceeds from the refinancing were used to repay the existing $850 million loan that was scheduled to mature in November 2021.