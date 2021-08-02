Establishment Labs Announces Participation in the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced that Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Raj Denhoy, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, will participate in the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit, which is being held August 10-12, 2021. Mr. Chacón-Quirós and Mr. Denhoy are scheduled to speak to conference attendees at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

