Establishment Labs Announces Participation in the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

02.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced that Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Raj Denhoy, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, will participate in the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit, which is being held August 10-12, 2021. Mr. Chacón-Quirós and Mr. Denhoy are scheduled to speak to conference attendees at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Establishment Labs investor relations website at https://investors.establishmentlabs.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the same website following the completion of the event.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness. The company’s initial focus is breast health, principally breast aesthetics and reconstruction. Establishment Labs offers a portfolio of advanced silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants that include a number of innovative and patented features designed to deliver improved aesthetic and clinical outcomes. Since commercial launch in 2010, more than 1.6 million Motiva Implants have been delivered to plastic surgeons in over 80 countries. The company also offers or has under development a number of related products and technologies, including the Motiva Flora tissue expander and Motiva MIA, the company’s minimally invasive breast enhancement procedure. In 2018, Establishment Labs received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA for the Motiva Implant and began a clinical trial to support regulatory approval in the United States. Motiva Implants are manufactured at the company’s two facilities in Costa Rica, which are compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

