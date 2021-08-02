checkAd

Excellerant Appoints Mirsad Devic as CEO; Ramps up Investment Drive Into High Growth Fintech and Healthtech Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Excellerant Inc. (EXCL:OTC US), a technology focused investment holding company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Mirsad Devic as CEO as the company ramps up its investment activities in Europe and the US markets.

Mr. Devic brings to the role more than 20 years of management experience having worked at the crossroads of technology, marketing and media. He is a recognised leader in digital transformation and will drive Excellerant’s efforts to identify and invest into high-growth potential businesses operating in the Fintech and Healthtech spaces through the provision of seed and Series A funding.

Excellerant targets companies that build and own proprietary assets, technology and intellectual property that are unique and solve business challenges by enabling customers to radically improve productivity, efficiency and competitiveness through digitalisation, automatisation and technology-enabled scaling. It seeks out solutions-driven businesses that have ambitious management teams and large demonstrable markets where they enjoy proven traction.

Excellerant works closely with founders to optimize business models, unit economics and overall financial leverage in order to quickly scale company performance and multiply asset value. This includes leveraging Excellerant’s own expertise and that of its global network of strategic partners to help create synergies and drive growth.

Mr. Devic is supported by a team of senior industry leaders, who are also entrepreneurs in their own right, as well as a group of external advisors with deep expertise in the technology sectors across Europe and US.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Devic, said, “I’m delighted to be leading Excellerant’s efforts to capture the significant opportunities that exist for investment in the ongoing digital transformation of the financial services and healthcare sectors. We see tremendous promise for companies whose technologies are solutions-focused and future-driven and which can help customers in these industries pivot seamlessly away from legacy business models through digitalisation. We are moving closer to announcing our first investments and look forward to partnering with some extraordinary businesses and founders to help them maximise potential, unlock value and generate solid returns for our investors.”

Ends

About Excellerant Inc

Excellerant Inc. is an investment holding company that invests into businesses with significant growth potential across the financial and health technology sectors. It contributes capital, expertise and its global network of strategic partners to investee companies with the objective of driving growth, performance and a significant increase in asset value for investors and shareholders. Excellerant is based in Brussels, Belgium and trades on the US Stock Exchange OTC Markets (EXCL:OTC). For more information, please visit www.excellerant.vc




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Excellerant Appoints Mirsad Devic as CEO; Ramps up Investment Drive Into High Growth Fintech and Healthtech Assets Excellerant Inc. (EXCL:OTC US), a technology focused investment holding company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Mirsad Devic as CEO as the company ramps up its investment activities in Europe and the US markets. Mr. Devic brings to the role …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
News Corp to Acquire OPIS
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste