DZS Expands Collaboration with Broadcom on Next Generation Broadband Access Technologies

Strategic technology alignment to address growing demand for standards-based, open-network architectures for next generation PON

PLANO, Texas., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced its expanded collaboration with Broadcom to advance open standards and bring to market next-generation high-speed optical broadband and Passive Optical Network (PON) technology.



“As we continue to enhance 10G-class technologies like XGS-PON which are now being widely adopted and develop solutions based on next generation technologies, DZS is an ideal technology partner with more than two-decades of history in supporting some of the most advanced networks in the world with our Broadband Access Solutions,” said Rich Nelson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Video Group, Broadcom. “Service providers are embracing open ecosystems and our work with DZS focuses on delivering future-ready, standards-based innovations in next generation technologies that help operators expand, evolve and converge their broadband networks to capitalize on the opportunities of today and tomorrow.”

Broadcom’s feature-rich, scalable semiconductor devices provide leading performance, capacity and flexibility for many DZS optical and copper-based products. Integrated with the DZS Software Defined Network (SDN)-enabled Network Operating System (sdNOS) for network-based products, and supported by the DZS Cloud Portfolio, Broadcom technology enables forward-looking DZS service provider customers to implement ultra-performance centralized or distributed networks with state-of-the-art orchestration and network automation for software-centric services and network virtualization. Today, Broadcom broadband access technology underpins DZS Velocity solutions, including the recently announced XCelerate by DZS XGS-PON solutions, as well as DZS Helix connected premises solutions in ONT fiber termination point and home Wi-Fi products.

“Broadcom provides the scale, performance and technology alignment required for DZS to innovate in key emerging use cases, like the convergence of Optical, Broadband, and 5G networks,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS. “As DZS advances its longstanding commitment to ‘freedom of choice’ and open standards, Broadcom is a strategic technology partner to realize our mutual vision and target new market opportunities with best-in-class broadband connectivity and edge access solutions.”