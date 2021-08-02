checkAd

DZS Expands Collaboration with Broadcom on Next Generation Broadband Access Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 14:01  |  31   |   |   

Strategic technology alignment to address growing demand for standards-based, open-network architectures for next generation PON

PLANO, Texas., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced its expanded collaboration with Broadcom to advance open standards and bring to market next-generation high-speed optical broadband and Passive Optical Network (PON) technology.

“As we continue to enhance 10G-class technologies like XGS-PON which are now being widely adopted and develop solutions based on next generation technologies, DZS is an ideal technology partner with more than two-decades of history in supporting some of the most advanced networks in the world with our Broadband Access Solutions,” said Rich Nelson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Video Group, Broadcom. “Service providers are embracing open ecosystems and our work with DZS focuses on delivering future-ready, standards-based innovations in next generation technologies that help operators expand, evolve and converge their broadband networks to capitalize on the opportunities of today and tomorrow.”
Broadcom’s feature-rich, scalable semiconductor devices provide leading performance, capacity and flexibility for many DZS optical and copper-based products. Integrated with the DZS Software Defined Network (SDN)-enabled Network Operating System (sdNOS) for network-based products, and supported by the DZS Cloud Portfolio, Broadcom technology enables forward-looking DZS service provider customers to implement ultra-performance centralized or distributed networks with state-of-the-art orchestration and network automation for software-centric services and network virtualization. Today, Broadcom broadband access technology underpins DZS Velocity solutions, including the recently announced XCelerate by DZS XGS-PON solutions, as well as DZS Helix connected premises solutions in ONT fiber termination point and home Wi-Fi products.

“Broadcom provides the scale, performance and technology alignment required for DZS to innovate in key emerging use cases, like the convergence of Optical, Broadband, and 5G networks,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS. “As DZS advances its longstanding commitment to ‘freedom of choice’ and open standards, Broadcom is a strategic technology partner to realize our mutual vision and target new market opportunities with best-in-class broadband connectivity and edge access solutions.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DZS Expands Collaboration with Broadcom on Next Generation Broadband Access Technologies Strategic technology alignment to address growing demand for standards-based, open-network architectures for next generation PONPLANO, Texas., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Allied Corp Commends the Colombian Authorities for Approving the Export of Dried Cannabis Flower ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board