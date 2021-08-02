Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast discussion at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 9, 2021, to provide a corporate update and discuss details of the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



To access the live conference call via phone, dial 1-(844) 835-6563. The international dial-in number is 1-(970) 315-3916. The conference ID number for the live call is 8494665.