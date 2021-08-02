checkAd

Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast discussion at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 9, 2021, to provide a corporate update and discuss details of the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

To access the live conference call via phone, dial 1-(844) 835-6563. The international dial-in number is 1-(970) 315-3916. The conference ID number for the live call is 8494665.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

Contact:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Juan Sanchez, M.D. 
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.
Lisa Burns
cradinovic@burnsmc.com
212-213-0006

Source: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.





