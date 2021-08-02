checkAd

Chairman of the 180 Life Sciences Clinical Advisory Board, Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal, has Been Invited To Present a Keynote Talk at the British Society for Surgery of the Hand (BSSH) at the Autumn Scientific Meeting in Oxford UK on September 9, 2021

The Title of his Talk Will be “From Biology to Treatment – Anti-TNF in Dupuytren’s Disease”, to be Presented During the Opening Session, “The Cutting Edge: Advancing the Science of Hand Surgery”

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that Jagdeep Nanchahal, Professor of Hand, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Oxford, and Chairman of the Company’s Clinical Advisory Board, is scheduled to present a key note talk at the British Society for Surgery of the Hand (BSSH) meeting on Thursday September 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM British Standard Time (4:00 AM Eastern Standard Time).

Professor Nanchahal will present an overview of his extensive breakthrough scientific research in defining the molecular pathways of the fibrotic process in Dupuytren’s disease, which causes the fingers to curl irreversibly into the palm, and potential therapeutic approaches.

Dr. James Woody, 180 Life Sciences’ Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are especially pleased Professor Nanchahal can present his scientific work to clinical colleagues who have extensive experience of treating patients with late-stage disease.”

Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal commented, “By systematically analyzing tissues normally discarded at the time of surgery, we were able to identify a potential therapeutic target and progress through to testing in patients with early stage Dupuytren’s disease.”

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company’s primary, most advanced platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor) which is in the clinic.

