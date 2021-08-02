checkAd

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
26-Jul-21 60,992 640.46 39,062,661.86
27-Jul-21 61,593 634.20 39,062,557.77
28-Jul-21 61,437 635.82 39,062,971.64
29-Jul-21 60,765 642.86 39,063,126.61
30-Jul-21 60,974 640.65 39,063,072.37

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
  Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771




