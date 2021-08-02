checkAd

VistaGen Therapeutics to Participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

02.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced that management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference including a fireside chat with Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, August 11 at 1:30 p.m. PT. VistaGen will also be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

A live webcast of VistaGen’s presentation will be accessible through the News/Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.VistaGen.com.

About VistaGen
VistaGen Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date, and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.VistaGen.com and connect with VistaGen on TwitterLinkedIn, and Facebook.

VistaGen Company Contacts
Media:
Mark McPartland
Phone: (650) 577-3606
Email: IR@vistagen.com

Investor:
Mark Flather
Phone: (650) 577-3617
Email: IR@vistagen.com





