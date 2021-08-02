VistaGen Therapeutics to Participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced that management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference including a fireside chat with Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, August 11 at 1:30 p.m. PT. VistaGen will also be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.



A live webcast of VistaGen’s presentation will be accessible through the News/Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.VistaGen.com.