Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on August 16, 2021 to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations’ second quarter 2021 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Monday, August 16, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. Dial-in: (844) 612-2103

International Dial-in: (918) 922-3145

Conference ID: 8750498

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ozmar3vh

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through September 1, 2021. To listen, call (855) 859-2056 within the United States or (404) 537-3406 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 8750498. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: https://investors.marronebio.com/

