Marrone Bio Innovations to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, August 16 at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time

02.08.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on August 16, 2021 to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations’ second quarter 2021 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2021 Conference Call and Webcast 
Date: Monday, August 16, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)
U.S. Dial-in: (844) 612-2103
International Dial-in: (918) 922-3145
Conference ID: 8750498
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ozmar3vh

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through September 1, 2021. To listen, call (855) 859-2056 within the United States or (404) 537-3406 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 8750498. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: https://investors.marronebio.com/

About Marrone Bio Innovations     

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented agricultural company leading the movement to environmentally sustainable farming practices through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. Our portfolio of 15 products helps customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. The company’s commercial products are sold globally and supported by a robust portfolio of more than 500 issued and pending patents.  Our end markets include row crops; fruits and vegetables; trees, nuts and vines; and greenhouse production. Marrone Bio’s research and development program uses proprietary technologies to isolate and screen naturally occurring microorganisms and plant extracts to create new, environmentally sound solutions in agriculture.

