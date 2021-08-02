checkAd

Hexatronic strengthens Australian market presence through acquisition of two leading telecom businesses

Press Release August 2, 2021

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) has today completed two acquisitions in Australia by acquiring 100% of the shares of Optical Solutions Australia Group Pty Ltd (“OSA”) as well as 100% of the shares of The Fibre Optic Shop Pty Ltd (“FOS”). OSA is a value-add distributor of a broad range of telecom products. FOS design, manufacture and distribute fibre optic management products. The combined enterprise value for the two businesses amounts to 47.4 MAUD, with an additional purchase consideration of up to 6.8 MAUD based on performance of the two entities. For both transactions, the fixed purchase price is paid partly in cash and partly through newly issued shares. The acquired businesses are expected to have an aggregated EBITDA of 7.3 MAUD in 2021.

The acquisitions of OSA and FOS are both strategic for Hexatronic Group. Today Hexatronic has a limited presence in Australia which is managed from the fully owned subsidiary Hexatronic New Zealand that is a market leader within passive Fiber To The Home (FTTH) solutions in the local New Zealand market. The two acquisitions strengthen Hexatronic’s local presence, which is important for success in the Australian market.

OSA
OSA was founded 2002 and delivers, designs, and supports some of Australia’s largest telecom and infrastructure projects. They work with several well-known suppliers and through their six offices spread across the country and sizable warehouses they can offer short lead times and retain high stock levels. OSA also offer value-add services through their three R&D labs around Australia where they support their customers by testing new technologies, quality-assure their projects and together design new systems. The sellers of OSA will remain in their current positions.

FOS
FOS was founded 2000 and is based in Melbourne, Australia, where they have their head office and production. FOS manufacture and distribute a broad range of high-quality standard and highly customized fibre and copper cables assemblies, patch leads and enclosures. Key markets are telecom, industrial & harsh environment, enterprise, and infrastructure. FOS have large warehouse capacity to ensure high service level with short turnaround times. The sellers of FOS will remain in their current positions.  

