OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Shares with Investors Its Upcoming Plans and Existing Technology for Combatting Wildfires and Its Associated Acquisition and Distribution Strategy

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS), ILUS is a M&A company focussed on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed 3 acquisitions in 2021, recently signed two Letters of Intent for the acquisition of two US companies, and is in discussions with additional strategic acquisition targets. With more than 80 large wildfires recently taking place across 12 US States, wildfires are clearly increasing with devastating consequences. ILUS confirmed for its Shareholders the important role that its technology will play in an effective and comprehensive wildfire management strategy. 

In its weekly Shareholder Q&A, ILUS responded to Shareholder questions regarding the use of ILUS technology for wildfire management. The company confirmed that it has existing technology in place to form part of a coordinated and efficient wildfire response strategy. It also confirmed that its vision for wildfire management using ILUS technology is to deliver a comprehensive set of solutions for wildfire management which is not only limited to firefighting equipment. 

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, said, “We know that wildfires are on the increase and current strategies just aren’t sufficient for combatting them. In terms of how we foresee ILUS technology being used for wildfire management, we are aiming to deliver a complete set of solutions for wildfire management, starting from prevention and training through to surveillance, monitoring, response, extinguishing, smoke scrubbing and clean up.”

ILUS has existing wildfire customers in Spain, Portugal, Australia, and South Africa that have incorporated its existing water mist and rapid response technology into their wider wildfire management strategy. Now, in the US, the company is aligning its acquisition strategy, gearing up its existing technology and sales “engine”, whilst simultaneously developing new technology and partnerships to provide a more comprehensive set of solutions for wildfire management combined with an effective sales and distribution structure for delivery to the US market. 

