DSS Continues to Grow its Healthcare Segment through $1M Investment in Vivacitas Oncology

“We continue to demonstrate our commitment to addressing unmet needs in human healthcare and wellness through key strategic investments,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “With a rich pipeline of promising assets, Vivacitas provides significant upside potential.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, announced today that its subsidiary, DSS Biomedical International, Inc. (“DSS Biomedical”), completed a $1 million equity investment in Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. (“Vivacitas”), a clinical-stage company focused on difficult-to-treat cancers.

Vivacitas Oncology Inc. focuses on developing new treatment options to treat cancers resistant to currently available therapies. It originated in 2015 with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and the endorsement of Infusion 51a, LP (infusion51a.com), an impact investment fund designed to create value in underappreciated companies from the Precision Medicine and BioTech industry.

Vivacitas’ lead development candidate (AR-67) is a novel lipophilic next-generation camptothecin (Topiosomerase-1 enzyme inhibitor) compound with the potential to deliver improved efficacy and tolerability, employing a proprietary synthesis method.

AR-67 has in vitro, Phase I, and Phase II data in multiple solid tumor types. For instance, it has demonstrated potential improvement in progression-free survival (6-29 months) in glioblastoma patients, while significantly reducing severe side effects usually associated with this drug class (e.g., grade 4 diarrhea).

Jeffrey Stephens, founder, CEO and director of Infusion 51a and board member of Vivacitas Oncology said, “Vivacitas Oncology is excited to work with DSS and the Impact BioMedical team as we continue to execute on our efforts to expand Vivacitas operations and develop new treatment options for cancer patients worldwide.”

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS and a unique technology source, developer, and business partner in addressing unmet needs in human healthcare and wellness. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/ .

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.