Enlivex Hires Biotech Industry Veteran Tzvi Palash to Lead the Design and Construction of its New cGMP Allocetra Manufacturing Plant

Mr. Palash joins Enlivex from Gamida Cell, where he served as Chief Operating Officer, and previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Protalix Biotherapeutics, and as General Manager of ColBar LifeScience, a Johnson & Johnson company

Nes Ziona, Israel, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced the hiring of Tzvi Palash as Project Lead to manage the design and construction of the Company’s new cGMP AllocetraTM manufacturing plant.

“Tzvi is a highly talented industry veteran, and we are thrilled that he is joining our team,” said Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enlivex. “He has successfully led the construction of multiple manufacturing plants, with experience specifically in the cell therapy space, leaving him well suited for his new role. I look forward to working with him to increase our manufacturing capacity in preparation for upcoming clinical trials and the potential commercialization of AllocetraTM, if approved.”

Mr. Palash brings over 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry to Enlivex and has extensive expertise leading the construction of pharmaceutical manufacturing plants. Mr. Palash joins Enlivex from Gamida Cell where, as Chief Operating Officer (COO), he was responsible for overseeing operational activities including the recently completed construction of a cell therapy manufacturing plant. Prior to that, Mr. Palash was the COO of Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc., where he led all operational activities through the approval of Elelyso, the company’s plant cell culture-derived protein product, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Prior to joining Protalix, Mr. Palash led the planning, construction, scale-up and regulatory oversight of an Israel-based manufacturing facility as a COO and General Manager at ColBar LifeScience Ltd, a biomaterials company acquired by Johnson & Johnson. He also successfully led FDA audits for Evolence and Ossix, and was a member of the Global Aesthetic Management Team within the Consumer Group of Johnson & Johnson. Earlier in his career, Mr. Palash held operational roles at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Interpham Laboratories.

