Windtree Appoints Randall White, Ph.D., as Vice President, Clinical Program Management

WARRINGTON, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced the appointment of Randall White, Ph.D., as Vice President, Clinical Program Management, reporting to Steve Simonson, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Windtree.

Dr. Randall White brings over 20 years of pharmaceutical research and development experience to the Windtree team. Most recently, he was the Executive Director and Global Team Leader of Quizartinib at Daiichi Sankyo, Inc, where he was responsible for leading clinical strategy and development as well as program execution. He also served as Chief of Staff Global Oncology R&D for several years. Prior to that, Dr. White was the Head of Project Management for the Early Immuno-Oncology portfolio at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he drove strategy and project management oversight. While at BMS, he also project managed the initial global submission and approval for Opdivo in metastatic melanoma and supported key global brands such as Orencia and Eliquis. His earlier roles included Senior Project Manager at Sandoz Pharmaceuticals and Project Manager of Clinical Development at Protarga. Dr. White holds a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, an M.S. from North Carolina State University, and a B.S. from Cornell University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Randy to the Windtree team," said Steve Simonson, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Windtree. "Randy is a seasoned executive with decades of experience in drug development. His input will be extremely valuable as we progress multiple development projects forward.”

Dr. White commented, “I am honored to join the impressive team at Windtree in my new role on the clinical development team. I look forward to working with an exceptional company to advance an important pipeline of cardiology and pulmonary assets addressing significant unmet patient needs.”

In connection with Dr. White’s appointment, the Board of Directors of Windtree granted Dr. White a stock option to purchase 100,000 shares of Windtree’s common stock. The exercise price of the stock option will be the closing price of Windtree’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital market on the date of the grant, August 2, 2021. The stock option is being granted to Dr. White as an inducement material to his accepting employment with Windtree and is being granted outside of the Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options will vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to Dr. White’s continued employment with Windtree through the applicable vesting date.

