Green Stream Holdings Inc.’s Chuck's Vintage Hires Fashionista Luke Lampsona To Helm Chuck’s NYC

Most recently the brain and the creative energy behind the emerging One on One brand, Lampasona has cut his fashion chops at some of the most iconic brands in the world including Barney's. He's also well-known among the trendy New York City flea scene, where people have been scrambling to see what he has to offer.

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( https://greensolarutility.com ), announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Chuck's Vintage ( https://chucksvintage.com ), an iconic retail specialty brand in Los Angeles and New York City, has secured fashion up-and-comer Luke Lampsona to helm the iconic brand for expansion and exponential growth.

"I know Luke is the exact right person to advance Chuck's, and I have so much confidence in both his business acumen and his well-trained eye for the hottest trends," GSFI CEO James DiPrima. "Keep an eye on him, because he is destined for big things."

Lampsona recently repped Chuck’s Vintage at the distinguished Polo Hamptons 2021 which featured Christie Brinkley and BMW as well as internationally known hosts such as BMW North America, Turks and Caicos Tourism and Sotheby’s Realty. He intends to “take Chuck’s into the vintage fashion stratosphere with strategic direction supported by an army of influencers and brand ambassadors.

About Chuck’s Vintage:

Chuck’s Vintage provides its clients an all access pass to historical fashion. Accessories, garments and complete ensembles from a bygone era, lest we forget its beauty. It seems only fitting that Chuck’s Vintage would open its doors during a pandemic that is most closely associated with the plague that befell Los Angeles in 1924. In these times of uncertainty, and ever-changing business regulations and restrictions, Chuck’s Vintage is doing its best to provide clients with a white glove experience.

Established in 2006, Chuck's Vintage is a store unlike any other; a true American original. The moment you step over the threshold at 16618 Marquez Ave, Pacific Palisades 90272, you find yourself amid abundant treasure. The selection of vintage denim has to be seen to be believed. The blue jeans in her store range from Strongholds found in the California Gold Rush mines to World War II-Era Levi's, Lees, and Wranglers, as well as 1960's ladies high-waisted and groovy deadstock Levi's bells. Come to Chuck's for the denim, but stick around and complete your look with the founder's sampling of vintage American workwear: rugged military and work boots, buttery leather bomber jackets, and soft, perfectly worn-in vintage 70's rock tees. Classic American Cool.