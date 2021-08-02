Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Corporate Update and Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9th

checkAd

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company primarily focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, August 9, 2021, to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

To access the conference call, investors are invited to dial (844) 388-0559 (U.S. and Canada) or (216) 562-0393 (International). The conference ID number is 4560878. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:
Courtney Turiano
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com
(212) 698-8687

Media Contact:
Nicole Raisch Goelz
Real Chemistry
ngoelz@realchemistry.com
(408) 568-4292





