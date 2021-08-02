Publishing of Suominen’s Interim Report January–June 2021 on August 13, 2021

Suominen Corporation’s press release on August 2, 2021 at 3:00. p.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 – June 30, 2021 on Friday, August 13, 2021 at approximately 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2021-q2-results. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.