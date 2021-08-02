checkAd

Publishing of Suominen’s Interim Report January–June 2021 on August 13, 2021

Suominen Corporation’s press release on August 2, 2021 at 3:00. p.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 – June 30, 2021 on Friday, August 13, 2021 at approximately 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2021-q2-results. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:
Sweden: +46 856642651 
United Kingdom: +44 3333000804 
United States: +1 6319131422 

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 21713834#.

The event cannot be attended on the spot.
        
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.suominen.fi





