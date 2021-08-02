FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As our communities prepare to head back to the classroom this fall, Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “brand”) wants to ensure both students and teachers are set up for a successful and bright school year ahead. The brand is proud to continue its longstanding partnership with Blessings in a Backpack, and with the help of its customers, is donating $100,000 to further support the nonprofit’s mission of providing food to the millions of elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry.



“COVID-19 not only caused mass school closures – preventing access to the free lunch programs that so many kids rely on – but also led to a rise in unemployment and poverty. It is now projected that 18 million children are experiencing food insecurity,” said Nikki Grizzle, Chief Marketing Officer of Blessings in a Backpack. “As students finally head back to their classrooms, we are so grateful to have Vera Bradley’s continued financial support and help in raising awareness for such an important and ongoing issue in our schools.”