Radnor, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX ), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, will release its Q2 2021 earnings after the market closes on August 11, 2021. The company will host a live webcast to discuss the earnings on August 12, 2021 at 9am EDT. Details related to accessing the webcast are forthcoming.

About BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX)—formerly known as BankMobile—is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at approximately 735 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can also be found at www.bmtx.com.

