checkAd

BM Technologies (NYSE BMTX) to Announce Q2 2021 Earnings and Host Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 14:01  |  18   |   |   

Radnor, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, will release its Q2 2021 earnings after the market closes on August 11, 2021. The company will host a live webcast to discuss the earnings on August 12, 2021 at 9am EDT. Details related to accessing the webcast are forthcoming. 

Contact

Investor Relations:

Bob Ramsey

Chief Financial Officer, BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)

571-236-8851

rramsey@bmtx.com

 

# # #

 

About BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX)—formerly known as BankMobile—is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at approximately 735 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can also be found at www.bmtx.com.

  

CONTACT: Kati Waldenburg
BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)
212-805-3014
kwaldenburg@rubensteinpr.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BM Technologies (NYSE BMTX) to Announce Q2 2021 Earnings and Host Webcast Radnor, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, will release its Q2 2021 earnings after the market closes on August 11, 2021. The company will host …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Allied Corp Commends the Colombian Authorities for Approving the Export of Dried Cannabis Flower ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board