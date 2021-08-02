Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Kristian Humer to its Board of Directors

Mr. Humer is currently chief financial officer and chief business officer of Viridian Therapeutics, which he joined in July 2021 after 11 years with Citigroup where he helped lead the firm’s investment banking engagements for small and mid-sized biopharma and select large cap pharmaceutical companies.

BOSTON, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Kristian Humer, former managing director of Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory for the Global Healthcare team at Citigroup, Inc. as an independent director to the company’s board of directors, effective July 30, 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome Kristian to our board of directors. He brings global financial and transactional expertise and will provide critical guidance as we scale Sensei over the next few years,” said John Celebi, president and chief executive officer of Sensei Biotherapeutics. “During our IPO in February of this year, we gained first-hand insight into Kristian’s expertise and engagement level, and we are confident that his more than a decade-long track record in life science investment banking will be invaluable as we continue to mature as a public company.”

“Sensei’s leadership team and board of directors is an impressive group of scientific, medical and industry leaders. I’m thrilled to work with this exceptional team and to support Sensei through its growth phase as a differentiated and leading immuno-oncology company,” said Mr. Humer.

Mr. Humer spent 20 years on Wall Street, including 14 years as a life science-focused investment banker. Prior to joining Citigroup, Inc., Mr. Humer served as vice president of the Investment Banking Division for the Global Healthcare Group team at Lehman Brothers, Inc. Mr. Humer started his career serving positions of increasing responsibility in the investment banking and private banking divisions of UBS AG and Merrill Lynch (a Bank of America company). He received an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, and a B.A. (Hons) in Accounting & Economics from the University of Reading, United Kingdom.