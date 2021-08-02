Cerence to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter Results on August 9, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its third quarter, fiscal year 2021 financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. EDT / 4:00 a.m. PDT.



The company will host a live conference call and webcast, with accompanying slides to discuss the results, on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1.844.467.7116 (domestic) or +1.409.983.9838 (international) and entering the pass code 9974299. Webcast access will be available in the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.cerence.com.