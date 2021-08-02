checkAd

Lumos Pharma Announces the Promotion of COO and Chief Scientific Officer, John McKew, PhD, to President

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, has announced that current Chief Operating Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, John McKew, PhD, was promoted to President of Lumos Pharma effective August 1, 2021 as part of the Company’s planned succession.

“I am excited to announce the promotion of John to President as part of the Lumos Pharma succession planning undergone by the Company and our Board of Directors,” commented Rick Hawkins, Chairman and CEO of Lumos Pharma. “I have worked with John for nearly ten years at both Lumos and, prior to that, in a collaboration during his tenure at the NIH. Our interactions over this period and John’s contributions as COO and Chief Scientific Officer at Lumos Pharma support our decision to turn over more responsibility to him. John has proven to be an outstanding leader, and this promotion is a testament to that and to his unwavering commitment to the Company”

John McKew, PhD has nearly 30 years of experience developing novel therapeutics during which he successfully advanced multiple therapies through preclinical and into clinical development. At Lumos Pharma, Dr. McKew has served as Chief Operating Officer since April 2020 and as Chief Scientific Officer since he joined the company in 2016. In these positions, he has helped identify clinical and commercial opportunities for Lumos Pharma and has played a key role in the development and implementation of the Company’s clinical and corporate strategy to support a successful path to commercialization and value creation.

Prior to Lumos Pharma, Dr. McKew served as Vice President of Research at aTyr Pharma where he led a research team discovering and advancing protein-based therapeutics for rare diseases. He has also served as Acting Scientific Director for the National Center for Advancing Translational Science (NCATS) intramural group, a part of the National Institute of Health (NIH). At NCATS, his lab’s work on rare diseases and public/private partnerships led to the collaborative advancement of several therapeutic candidates currently being commercialized by pharmaceutical companies. Prior to his position at the NIH, Dr. McKew held a Director level position at Wyeth Research, after beginning his career at Genetics Institute, Inc., before the two companies merged.

