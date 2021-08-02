Lumos Pharma Announces the Promotion of COO and Chief Scientific Officer, John McKew, PhD, to President

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, has announced that current Chief Operating Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, John McKew, PhD, was promoted to President of Lumos Pharma effective August 1, 2021 as part of the Company’s planned succession.



“I am excited to announce the promotion of John to President as part of the Lumos Pharma succession planning undergone by the Company and our Board of Directors,” commented Rick Hawkins, Chairman and CEO of Lumos Pharma. “I have worked with John for nearly ten years at both Lumos and, prior to that, in a collaboration during his tenure at the NIH. Our interactions over this period and John’s contributions as COO and Chief Scientific Officer at Lumos Pharma support our decision to turn over more responsibility to him. John has proven to be an outstanding leader, and this promotion is a testament to that and to his unwavering commitment to the Company”