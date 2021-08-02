checkAd

Andera Partners' Portfolio Company T-knife Announces $110 Million Series B Financing to Advance Pipeline of T-cell Receptor Therapies

Andera Partners' Portfolio Company T-knife Announces $110 Million Series B Financing to Advance Pipeline of T-cell Receptor Therapies

Andera Partners' Portfolio Company T-knife Announces $110 Million Series B Financing to Advance Pipeline of T-cell Receptor Therapies

Plan to initiate the IMAG1NE Phase 1/2 clinical study of TK-8001, a TCR-T cell therapy for MAGE-A1 positive solid tumors, in 2021

Munich, Germany, and Paris, France, August 2, 2021 - Andera Partners, a European investment management firm, announced today that its portfolio company T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a next-generation T-cell receptor company developing a pipeline of innovative therapeutics for solid tumor patients, successfully completed a $110 million Series B financing. The financing was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC., with participation from other new investors including LSP, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Casdin Capital, Sixty Degree Capital, and CaaS Capital, along with existing investors RA Capital Management, Versant Ventures and founding investor Andera Partners. T-knife plans to use proceeds from the financing to expand its scientific team, increase manufacturing capacity and advance its pipeline of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T).

"Over the past year we have made substantial progress toward our goal of building a leading TCR-T company focused on delivering clinically meaningful benefits for patients with solid tumors," stated Thomas M. Soloway, Chief Executive Officer of T-knife. "We are excited to have the support of this group of dedicated life sciences investors to help us fulfill our mission, and we welcome Dr. Karin Kleinhans of LSP to our board of directors."

"T-knife has an elegant and differentiated approach to identifying potent, cancer-specific TCRs with naturally optimized affinity and specificity profiles, creating a next-generation platform for this promising therapeutic field," said Alex Mayweg, Chairman of T-knife and Managing Director at Versant Ventures. "We are pleased to be progressing TK-8001 toward the clinic and to advance our broader portfolio of product candidates."

