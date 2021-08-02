Double Gold for Avaya – Named a Winner in Two Categories for 2021 UC Today Awards

“Avaya Spaces and Avaya OneCloud CPaaS provide incredible value and deliver exceptional communications and collaboration capabilities to customers as part of our Avaya OneCloud AI-powered experience platform,” said Simon Harrison, CMO, Avaya. “Both serve as key enabling solutions for the composable enterprise adapting to new ways of work and engaging with customers. We’re pleased to receive this recognition for Avaya innovation, and we will continue to build the best solutions for our customers and partners.”

Best Use of AI

Avaya Spaces is an immersive meeting and workstream collaboration platform combining HD video meetings, chat, a document repository, and task management. It supports the composable enterprise, providing agility to support changing business needs, models, and ways of working – ideal for the hybrid environment. Avaya unlocks better and more engaging meeting experiences through AI-powered enterprise applications and embedded conversational AI platforms. Our intuitive and easy-to-use modular, cloud-based AI capabilities offer an open composable architecture through the use of APIs anywhere in the world and open the door to nearly endless opportunities for future AI capabilities. The platform empowers domain experts to quickly integrate a wide range of AI-enabled insights and processes with the advanced capabilities of Avaya Spaces.

“If data is the new oil then AI is the refinery turning all of that oil into myriad products that we can use in our daily lives,” said Rob Scott, Publisher, UC Today. “The organizations in this category truly are at the pointy end of innovation, and Avaya with its Avaya Spaces collaboration platform infused with innovative AI is leading the way into the new world of work.”

Best CPaaS Solution

Avaya OneCloud CPaaS is at the heart of the Avaya OneCloud AI-powered experience platform enabling businesses to create experiences that matter for their employees and customers. Avaya’s unique approach to CPaaS enable us to deliver new CPaaS experiences to customers in a matter of days – which was essential in saving lives during the pandemic. Avaya OneCloud CPaaS-based Contact Tracing offering won the 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award for Exceptional Innovation, and enabled organizations around the globe respond quickly in response to increased demands and critical needs during the crisis.