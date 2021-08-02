Sterling Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Sale of Bellevue, WA Branch

Net income of $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share

Net interest margin of 2.70%

Non-interest expense of $19.9 million, including $5.7 million of professional fees

Recovery for loan losses of $0.6 million; ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment of 3.05%

Shareholders’ equity of $326.2 million

Bank capital ratios continue to be in excess of minimum ratios required to be considered “well-capitalized” with a leverage ratio of 10.52%, a total risk-based capital ratio of 24.50% and a common equity tier one ratio of 23.21%

The Company’s consolidated leverage ratio of 9.15%, total risk-based capital ratio of 24.61% and common equity tier one ratio of 20.09% continue to exceed minimum regulatory capital requirements

Completed the sale of Bellevue, Washington branch location on July 23

Total deposits of $2.6 billion

Total loans held for investment of $2.4 billion

Total loan originations of $45.7 million

Nonperforming loans and troubled debt restructurings were $77.8 million (or 3.30% of total loans held for investment) compared to $91.2 million (or 3.71% of total loans held for investment) at March 31, 2021

The Company reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Sterling’s second quarter results include several prominent moving parts. Included in this quarter are significant costs for the core IT system conversion scheduled for August and continued professional costs related to the various investigations. In addition, we repurchased approximately $80 million of previously sold Advantage Loan Program loans and have committed to the repurchase of another $100 million Advantage Loan Program loans over the course of the next several quarters. We have also been able to allow the excess liquidity that we have carried to decline as better definition on the level and timing of the loan repurchases have been identified,” said Thomas M. O’Brien, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets – Total assets of $3.4 billion at June 30, 2021 reflected a decrease of $278.5 million, or 8%, from $3.7 billion at March 31, 2021.

Liquid assets, comprising cash and due from banks and investment securities, decreased $162.5 million, or 14%, to $970.5 million compared to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2021.

Total loans held for investment of $2.4 billion at June 30, 2021 reflected a decline of $102.9 million, or 4%, from $2.5 billion at March 31, 2021. Loan repayments outpaced loan production for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The impact of the excess loan repayments was partially offset by the repurchase of Advantage Loan Program loans totaling $79.8 million, pursuant to previously disclosed offers to repurchase 100% of previously sold Advantage Loan Program loans from third-party investors. Such repurchases of Advantage Loan Program loans in 2021, totaled $167.8 million. The repurchased Advantage Loan Program loans were evaluated and considered to be performing at the acquisition date. Cash utilized in the repurchases helped reduce our excess liquidity position.

Total Deposits – Total deposits of $2.6 billion at June 30, 2021 reflected a decrease of $278.9 million, or 10%, compared to $2.9 billion at March 31, 2021. Money market, savings and NOW deposits of $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021 reflected an increase of $17.4 million, or 1%, compared to $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2021. Time deposits of $1.2 billion at June 30, 2021 reflected a decrease of $286.1 million, or 20%, compared to $1.5 billion as of March 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits of $55.7 million at June 30, 2021 reflected a decrease of $5.6 million, or 9%, compared to $61.3 million as of March 31, 2021. Brokered deposits included in time deposits were $35.0 million at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

“Subsequent to quarter end, we completed the sale of the Bellevue, Washington Branch, which included the transfer of $65.4 million in total deposits at a premium of approximately $1.4 million,” said Mr. O’Brien.

Capital – Total shareholders’ equity was $326.2 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $321.9 million at March 31, 2021. The Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements required to be considered “well-capitalized” as of June 30, 2021, and the Company exceeded all applicable minimum regulatory capital requirements as of such date, as summarized in the following tables:

Company Capital Company

Minimum

Requirements Company Actual

at June 30, 2021 Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 8.00% 24.61% Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 6.00% 20.09% Common Tier 1 (CET 1) 4.50% 20.09% Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets 4.00% 9.15% Bank Capital To Be Well

Capitalized Bank Actual

at June 30, 2021 Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 10.00% 24.50% Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 8.00% 23.21% Common Tier 1 (CET 1) 6.50% 23.21% Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets 5.00% 10.52%

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses – A recovery for loan losses of $0.6 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a recovery for loan losses of $0.7 million for the immediately prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 was $71.9 million, or 3.05% of total loans held for investment, compared to $71.9 million, or 2.92% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2021. Additionally, the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 was $72.4 million, or 2.89% of total loans held for investment.

Net recoveries slightly increased during the second quarter of 2021 to $0.6 million compared to $0.2 million during the first quarter of 2021. Nonperforming residential mortgage loans held for sale decreased from $18.6 million at March 31, 2021 to $14.9 million at June 30, 2021 due to loan payoffs.

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 totaled $92.6 million, or 2.71% of total assets, compared to $110.0 million, or 2.98% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 included $74.8 million of nonperforming loans held for investment, $14.9 million of nonaccrual loans held for sale and $3.0 million of troubled debt restructurings. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2021 included $83.6 million of nonperforming loans held for investment, $18.6 million of nonaccrual loans held for sale and $7.6 million of troubled debt restructurings. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2020 included $86.5 million of nonperforming loans held for investment, $19.4 million of nonaccrual loans held for sale and $8.2 million of troubled debt restructurings. Total gross loans delinquent 30 days or more were $155.0 million, or 6.5% of total gross loans, at June 30, 2021 which decreased from $163.2 million, or 6.6% of total gross loans, at March 31, 2021 and also decreased from $174.6 million, or 6.9% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2020.

“Credit quality continues to show some signs of improvement over prior periods. We continue to experience the challenges of dealing with lower legacy risk acceptance practices, including the time and energy related to protecting the Bank’s collateral position, in addition to the negative impact from the former Advantage Loan Program. Loans in forbearance have declined to less than $12 million as that program sunsets,” said Mr. O’Brien.

The principal balance of loans modified due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and still in forbearance declined during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Subsequent to quarter end, applications for the forbearance program continued to decrease and the Bank terminated the forbearance program effective July 31, 2021. Total loans in forbearance at June 30, 2021 was $11.8 million, or 0.50% of total loans held for investment, which decreased from $41.9 million, or 1.70% of total loans held for investment, at March 31, 2021.

Forbearance Composition June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Residential real estate $ 5,842 $ 20,298 $ 10,729 Commercial real estate 5,933 14,129 5,056 Construction - 7,428 - Total loans in forbearance $ 11,775 $ 41,855 $ 15,785 Loans in forbearance to total loans held for investment 0.50 % 1.70 % 0.63 %

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin – Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $23.6 million compared to $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $27.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased from the immediately prior quarter’s net interest margin of 2.45% and decreased from the second quarter of 2020 of 3.08%. The increase in net interest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the immediately prior quarter was due primarily to a decline of $283.4 million in the average balance of our interest-bearing deposits from $3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to $2.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021, and a decrease in our average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits from 0.91% in the first quarter of 2021 to 0.78% in the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin was positively impacted in the second quarter of 2021 by an increase of 15 basis points in the yield on earning assets with the loan portfolio comprising 68% of average interest earning assets compared to 65% in the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 13 basis points, reflecting the impact of the current low interest rate environment.

Non-Interest Income – Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $(0.3) million compared to $0.5 million for the immediately prior quarter. The decrease from the first quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to a net servicing loss reflecting the amortization of mortgage servicing rights associated with loans repurchased in the second quarter of 2021, a lower valuation allowance recovery on mortgage servicing rights in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 and reduced servicing fee income due to lower volume of loans serviced during the second quarter of 2021. Gain on sale of loans decreased in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the immediately prior quarter due to fewer loans being sold into the secondary market during the second quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Expense – Non-interest expense of $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 reflected a decrease of $1.4 million, or 7%, compared to $21.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in professional fees of $3.0 million and an additional $0.4 million recovery for mortgage repurchase liability compared to the first quarter of 2021 recovery, which were partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits of $0.8 million and in other expense of $1.2 million. The decrease in professional fees was primarily due to the settlement of the class action lawsuit and a reimbursement of $2.4 million that was received from our insurance carriers in the second quarter of 2021, which was partially offset by professional fees incurred in connection with our core IT system conversion. Other expense increased primarily due to a $1.0 million accrual for certain calculation errors from prior periods identified during the preparations for the core IT system conversion.

Mr. O’Brien said, “We continue to believe that some of these significant expenses will begin to decline, albeit slowly, in the second half of this year and into 2022. We have no control over the timing of the various investigations and the professional time that they demand, and consequently the related costs are difficult to predict with any degree of accuracy. We are hopeful that, with respect only to the Bank, the pending completion of several substantial reviews and remediations, as well as the upcoming core IT system conversion, will lead to the closing of several critical projects and their attendant costs.”

Income Tax Expense –The effective tax rate was 35.1% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 24.6% for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate reflects adjustments made to the provision calculation in the second quarter of 2021 to account for certain non-deductible expenses. We expect the effective tax rate for the full year to stabilize near 30%.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 Net income $ 2,566 $ 2,325 $ 2,867 Income per share, diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 Net interest income $ 23,598 $ 23,227 $ 27,048 Net interest margin 2.70 % 2.45 % 3.08 % Non-interest income $ (269 ) $ 453 $ 1,323 Non-interest expense $ 19,935 $ 21,334 $ 20,047 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses $ 2,286,608 $ 2,389,599 $ 2,717,224 Total deposits (1) $ 2,610,302 $ 2,889,232 $ 2,892,082 Nonperforming loans $ 74,810 $ 83,578 $ 54,260 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 3.05 % 2.92 % 1.70 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 96 % 86 % 86 % Provision (recovery) for loan losses $ (557 ) $ (737 ) $ 4,297 Net recoveries $ (604 ) $ (221 ) $ (21 ) Return on average assets 0.29 % 0.24 % 0.32 % Return on average shareholders' equity 3.14 % 2.87 % 3.43 % Efficiency ratio 85.45 % 90.09 % 70.66 % Capital Ratios Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios— Consolidated: Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 24.61 % 23.52 % 21.68 % Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 20.09 % 18.48 % 17.05 % Common Tier 1 (CET 1) 20.09 % 18.48 % 17.05 % Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets 9.15 % 8.34 % 9.20 % Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios—Bank: Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 24.50 % 22.66 % 20.71 % Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 23.21 % 21.37 % 19.44 % Common Tier 1 (CET 1) 23.21 % 21.37 % 19.44 % Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets 10.52 % 9.60 % 10.49 % (1) Deposits held for sale were transferred on the sale of Bellevue, Washington Branch on July 23, 2021.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 %

change December 31,

2020 %

change June 30,

2020 %

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 774,478 $ 873,223 (11)% $ 998,497 (22)% $ 623,376 24% Interest-bearing time deposits with other banks 805 5,528 (85)% 7,021 (89)% 9,731 (92)% Investment securities 195,974 259,686 (25)% 304,958 (36)% 257,730 (24)% Mortgage loans held for sale 15,107 19,848 (24)% 22,284 (32)% 3,184 374% Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $71,918, $71,871, $72,387 and $46,931 2,286,608 2,389,599 (4)% 2,434,356 (6)% 2,717,224 (16)% Accrued interest receivable 9,660 10,439 (7)% 10,990 (12)% 13,864 (30)% Mortgage servicing rights, net 3,232 4,626 (30)% 5,688 (43)% 7,266 (56)% Leasehold improvements and equipment, net 9,423 9,085 4% 8,512 11% 8,849 6% Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,781 18,791 0% 19,232 (2)% 19,804 (5)% Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 22,950 22,950 0% 22,950 0% 22,950 0% Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 32,766 32,631 0% 32,495 1% 32,215 2% Deferred tax asset, net 23,749 24,104 (1)% 24,326 (2)% 20,093 18% Other assets 21,988 23,517 (7)% 22,736 (3)% 2,217 892% Total assets $ 3,415,521 $ 3,694,027 (8)% $ 3,914,045 (13)% $ 3,738,503 (9)% Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 55,721 $ 61,329 (9)% $ 58,458 (5)% $ 72,714 (23)% Interest-bearing deposits 2,481,198 2,749,868 (10)% 3,040,508 (18)% 2,819,368 (12)% Deposits held for sale (1) 73,383 78,035 (6)% - N/M - N/M Total deposits 2,610,302 2,889,232 (10)% 3,098,966 (16)% 2,892,082 (10)% Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 318,000 318,000 0% 318,000 0% 329,000 (3)% Subordinated notes, net 65,377 65,384 0% 65,341 0% 65,259 0% Operating lease liabilities 20,040 20,056 0% 20,497 (2)% 21,056 (5)% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 75,646 79,439 (5)% 91,650 (17)% 99,701 (24)% Total liabilities 3,089,365 3,372,111 (8)% 3,594,454 (14)% 3,407,098 (9)% Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - - - - - Common stock, no par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 50,475,181 at June 30, 2021, 50,009,407 shares at March 31, 2021, 49,981,861 shares at December 31, 2020, and 50,007,415 shares at June 30, 2020 82,157 80,807 2% 80,807 2% 80,807 2% Additional paid-in capital 13,796 13,603 1% 13,544 2% 13,328 4% Retained earnings 229,744 227,178 1% 224,853 2% 236,657 (3)% Accumulated other comprehensive income 459 328 40% 387 19% 613 (25)% Total shareholders’ equity 326,156 321,916 1% 319,591 2% 331,405 (2)% Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,415,521 $ 3,694,027 (8)% $ 3,914,045 (13)% $ 3,738,503 (9)% N/M- not meaningful (1) Deposits held for sale were transferred on the sale of Bellevue, Washington Branch on July 23, 2021.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 %

change June 30,

2020 %

change June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 %

change Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 30,074 $ 31,294 (4)% $ 37,501 (20)% $ 61,368 $ 77,026 (20)% Interest and dividends on investment securities and restricted stock 385 390 (1)% 1,037 (63)% 775 2,071 (63)% Other interest 227 263 (14)% 141 61% 490 575 (15)% Total interest income 30,686 31,947 (4)% 38,679 (21)% 62,633 79,672 (21)% Interest expense: Interest on deposits 5,236 6,702 (22)% 9,576 (45)% 11,938 19,940 (40)% Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 847 838 1% 877 (3)% 1,685 1,687 0% Interest on subordinated notes 1,005 1,180 (15)% 1,178 (15)% 2,185 2,355 (7)% Total interest expense 7,088 8,720 (19)% 11,631 (39)% 15,808 23,982 (34)% Net interest income 23,598 23,227 2% 27,048 (13)% 46,825 55,690 (16)% Provision (recovery) for loan losses (557 ) (737 ) 24% 4,297 (113)% (1,294 ) 25,150 (105)% Net interest income after provision (recovery) for loan losses 24,155 23,964 1% 22,751 6% 48,119 30,540 58% Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 144 159 (9)% 95 52% 303 212 43% Gain on sale of mortgage loans held for sale 70 398 (82)% 751 (91)% 468 1,020 (54)% Net servicing loss (908 ) (430 ) N/M (207 ) N/M (1,338 ) (1,118 ) (20)% Other 425 326 30% 684 (38)% 751 1,738 (57)% Total non-interest income (269 ) 453 (159)% 1,323 (120)% 184 1,852 (90)% Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,678 7,848 11% 7,336 18% 16,526 14,089 17% Occupancy and equipment 2,240 2,196 2% 2,208 1% 4,436 4,326 3% Professional fees 5,721 8,755 (35)% 8,268 (31)% 14,476 11,580 25% FDIC assessments 500 719 (30)% 240 108% 1,219 259 N/M Data processing 440 346 27% 351 25% 786 686 15% Net provision (recovery) for mortgage repurchase liability (512 ) (153 ) N/M 25 N/M (665 ) 25 N/M Other 2,868 1,623 77% 1,619 77% 4,491 3,317 35% Total non-interest expense 19,935 21,334 (7)% 20,047 (1)% 41,269 34,282 20% Income (loss) before income taxes 3,951 3,083 28% 4,027 (2)% 7,034 (1,890 ) N/M Income tax expense (benefit) 1,385 758 83% 1,160 19% 2,143 (727 ) N/M Net income (loss) $ 2,566 $ 2,325 10% $ 2,867 (10)% $ 4,891 $ (1,163 ) 521% Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,009,053 49,851,202 49,837,948 49,930,563 49,837,805 Diluted 50,060,775 49,912,860 49,841,741 49,987,253 49,837,805 N/M- not meaningful

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Performance Ratios: June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 Return on average assets 0.29% 0.24% 0.32% Return on average shareholders' equity 3.14% 2.87% 3.43% Yield on average interest earning assets 3.51% 3.36% 4.41% Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.92% 1.05% 1.52% Net interest spread 2.59% 2.31% 2.89% Net interest margin 2.70% 2.45% 3.08% Efficiency ratio (1) 85.45% 90.09% 70.66% (1) Efficiency Ratio is computed as the ratio of non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Yield Analysis and Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Residential real estate and other consumer $ 1,960,561 $ 23,794 4.85% $ 2,006,112 $ 24,596 4.90% $ 2,329,695 $ 29,789 5.11% Commercial real estate 258,310 3,444 5.33% 256,610 3,183 4.96% 275,046 3,635 5.29% Construction 171,921 2,788 6.49% 198,628 3,412 6.87% 204,689 3,749 7.33% Commercial lines of credit 2,292 48 8.38% 5,687 103 7.24% 17,701 328 7.41% Total loans 2,393,084 30,074 5.03% 2,467,037 31,294 5.07% 2,827,131 37,501 5.31% Securities, includes restricted stock 270,809 385 0.57% 312,969 390 0.50% 226,497 1,037 1.83% Other interest-earning assets 837,866 227 0.11% 1,017,642 263 0.10% 459,222 141 0.12% Total interest-earning assets $ 3,501,759 $ 30,686 3.51% $ 3,797,648 $ 31,947 3.36% $ 3,512,850 $ 38,679 4.41% Interest-bearing liabilities Money Market, Savings and NOW $ 1,344,949 $ 807 0.24% $ 1,382,390 $ 935 0.27% $ 1,215,610 $ 2,258 0.75% Time deposits 1,346,059 4,429 1.32% 1,592,064 5,767 1.47% 1,463,806 7,318 2.01% Total interest-bearing deposits 2,691,008 5,236 0.78% 2,974,454 6,702 0.91% 2,679,416 9,576 1.43% FHLB borrowings 318,000 847 1.05% 318,013 838 1.05% 329,002 877 1.05% Subordinated debt 65,385 1,005 6.15% 65,358 1,180 7.22% 65,235 1,178 7.22% Total borrowings 383,385 1,852 1.91% 383,371 2,018 2.11% 394,237 2,055 2.06% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,074,393 $ 7,088 0.92% $ 3,357,825 $ 8,720 1.05% $ 3,073,653 $ 11,631 1.52% Net interest income and spread (2) $ 23,598 2.59% $ 23,227 2.31% $ 27,048 2.89% Net interest margin (2) 2.70% 2.45% 3.08% (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis. (2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalent adjustments. Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Residential real estate and other consumer $ 1,983,211 $ 48,390 4.88% $ 2,366,335 $ 61,801 5.22% Commercial real estate 257,465 6,627 5.15% 268,069 7,181 5.36% Construction 185,201 6,200 6.70% 196,628 7,408 7.54% Commercial lines of credit 3,980 151 7.54% 17,891 636 7.11% Total loans 2,429,857 61,368 5.05% 2,848,923 77,026 5.41% Securities, includes restricted stock 291,772 775 0.53% 200,649 2,071 2.06% Other interest-earning assets 923,854 490 0.11% 313,128 575 0.37% Total interest-earning assets $ 3,645,483 $ 62,633 3.44% $ 3,362,700 $ 79,672 4.74% Interest-bearing liabilities Money Market, Savings and NOW $ 1,363,566 $ 1,742 0.26% $ 1,236,443 $ 5,565 0.91% Time deposits 1,468,382 10,196 1.40% 1,318,750 14,375 2.20% Total interest-bearing deposits 2,831,948 11,938 0.85% 2,555,193 19,940 1.57% FHLB borrowings 318,006 1,685 1.05% 298,235 1,687 1.13% Subordinated debt 65,372 2,185 6.68% 65,214 2,355 7.22% Total borrowings 383,378 3,870 2.01% 363,449 4,042 2.21% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,215,326 $ 15,808 0.99% $ 2,918,642 $ 23,982 1.66% Net interest income and spread (2) $ 46,825 2.45% $ 55,690 3.08% Net interest margin (2) 2.57% 3.31% (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis. (2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalent adjustments.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Loan Composition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 %

change December 31,

2020 %

change June 30,

2020 %

change Residential real estate $ 1,948,892 $ 2,008,439 (3)% $ 2,033,526 (4)% $ 2,280,473 (15)% Commercial real estate 263,278 263,508 0% 259,958 1% 265,068 (1)% Construction 144,385 184,490 (22)% 206,581 (30)% 201,084 (28)% Commercial lines of credit 1,971 5,029 (61)% 6,671 (70)% 17,510 (89)% Other consumer - 4 (100)% 7 (100)% 20 (100)% Total loans held for investment 2,358,526 2,461,470 (4)% 2,506,743 (6)% 2,764,155 (15)% Less: allowance for loan losses (71,918 ) (71,871 ) 0% (72,387 ) (1)% (46,931 ) 53% Loans, net $ 2,286,608 $ 2,389,599 (4)% $ 2,434,356 (6)% $ 2,717,224 (16)% Mortgage loans held for sale $ 15,107 $ 19,848 (24)% $ 22,284 (32)% $ 3,184 374% Total gross loans $ 2,373,633 $ 2,481,318 (4)% $ 2,529,027 (6)% $ 2,767,339 (14)%

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Deposit Composition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 %

change December 31,

2020 %

change June 30,

2020 %

change Noninterest bearing deposits $ 55,721 $ 61,329 (9)% $ 58,458 (5)% $ 72,714 (23)% Money Market, Savings and NOW 1,309,981 1,292,572 1% 1,393,985 (6)% 1,238,776 6% Time deposits 1,171,217 1,457,296 (20)% 1,646,523 (29)% 1,580,592 (26)% Deposits held for sale (1) 73,383 78,035 (6)% - N/M - N/M Total deposits $ 2,610,302 $ 2,889,232 (10)% $ 3,098,966 (16)% $ 2,892,082 (10)% N/M- not meaningful (1) Deposits held for sale were transferred on the sale of Bellevue, Washington Branch on July 23, 2021.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Credit Quality Ratios (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Credit Quality Data Nonperforming loans (1) $ 74,810 $ 83,578 $ 86,470 $ 54,260 Nonperforming loans to total loans (1) 3.17 % 3.40 % 3.45 % 1.96 % Other troubled debt restructurings (2) 2,940 7,646 8,246 23,017 Nonaccrual loans held for sale 14,867 18,572 19,375 - Nonperforming assets (3) 92,617 109,963 114,258 77,277 Nonperforming assets to total assets 2.71 % 2.98 % 2.92 % 2.07 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 3.05 % 2.92 % 2.89 % 1.70 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 96 % 86 % 84 % 86 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.03 )% (0.01 )% 0.13 % 0.00 % (1) Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans (including troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual status) and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest but exclude nonaccrual loans held for sale. (2) Other troubled debt restructurings exclude those loans presented as nonaccrual or past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. (3) Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans, nonaccrual loans held for sale, other troubled debt restructurings and other loan collateral acquired through foreclosure or repossession.

