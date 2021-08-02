checkAd

CCC Intelligent Solutions and Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC Announce Closing of Business Combination

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (“CCC”), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty (“P&C”) insurance economy, and Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC (“Dragoneer Investment Group”), today announced the completion of the business combination of CCC and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (“Dragoneer”), a special purpose acquisition company formed by Dragoneer Investment Group (the “Business Combination”) on July 30, 2021. The Business Combination was approved by Dragoneer shareholders at a special meeting held July 29, 2021. Starting August 2, 2021, the common stock and warrants of the combined company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “CCCS” and “CCCS WS,” respectively.

Since the announcement of the Business Combination on February 3, 2021, CCC has announced plans for important new solutions that will support the P&C insurance economy’s ongoing digital transformation and vision to achieve straight through processing (STP). Notable announcements include:

  • Plans to launch an enterprise payments platform to power electronic payments through integration with a payment processor across the insurance and automotive ecosystem in the second half of 2021.
  • Plans to fully digitize the estimating process for a portion of repairable claims with the launch of CCC Estimate – STP in the second half of 2021. The new solution is designed to employ advanced AI, insurer-driven rules and CCC’s vast network connections and is expected to help customers realize automated estimating in mere minutes and elevate the customer experience.
  • Plans to incorporate advanced AI into its CCC ONE collision repair platform later this quarter to apply machine learning to pre-populate estimates based on photos of vehicle damage and configurations by repair facilities to accelerate the repair process.

Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman and CEO of CCC, said, “The closing of our Business Combination and our return to the public markets is an exciting day for CCC and our over 2,000 employees. The team is energized about our next phase of growth and focused on delivering game-changing innovations to our more than 30,000 customers across the P&C insurance economy. The proceeds from this transaction allow us to accelerate innovation that helps our customers increase revenue, improve efficiency and improve the lives of millions of drivers.”

