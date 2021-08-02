CCC Intelligent Solutions and Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC Announce Closing of Business Combination

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (“CCC”), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty (“P&C”) insurance economy, and Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC (“Dragoneer Investment Group”), today announced the completion of the business combination of CCC and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (“Dragoneer”), a special purpose acquisition company formed by Dragoneer Investment Group (the “Business Combination”) on July 30, 2021. The Business Combination was approved by Dragoneer shareholders at a special meeting held July 29, 2021. Starting August 2, 2021, the common stock and warrants of the combined company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “CCCS” and “CCCS WS,” respectively.

Since the announcement of the Business Combination on February 3, 2021, CCC has announced plans for important new solutions that will support the P&C insurance economy’s ongoing digital transformation and vision to achieve straight through processing (STP). Notable announcements include: