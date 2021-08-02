checkAd

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of August 2021

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the month of August 2021.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

August

8/24/2021

8/23/2021

8/31/2021

Ticker

Fund Name

Amount

Change from Previous Distribution

CEM

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc.

$0.4800

_

EMO

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc.

$0.3800

_

CTR

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc.

$0.4200

_

 

The distributions may be treated as dividend income, return of capital or a combination thereof for tax purposes. This press release is not for tax reporting purposes. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Funds will send stockholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Funds during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a stockholder’s tax return (e.g., dividend income or return of capital).

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

