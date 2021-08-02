Jungheinrich Gets Order from Audi in Hungary Autor: PLX AI | 02.08.2021, 14:02 | 27 | 0 | 0 02.08.2021, 14:02 | (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich is automating the material supply for Audi's engine production in Györ, Hungary. Six EZS 350a driverless tow tractors are being used for this purposeAlong their 1,000-metre-long route, the automated tugger trains are serving … (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich is automating the material supply for Audi's engine production in Györ, Hungary. Six EZS 350a driverless tow tractors are being used for this purposeAlong their 1,000-metre-long route, the automated tugger trains are serving … (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich is automating the material supply for Audi's engine production in Györ, Hungary.

Six EZS 350a driverless tow tractors are being used for this purpose

Along their 1,000-metre-long route, the automated tugger trains are serving 57 stops, thus enabling particularly efficient and reliable transport

Audi Hungaria develops and produces drive technology for Audi AG and other VW Group brands in Györ, Hungary

Now using Jungheinrich to automate the previously manual material supply for its engine assembly Jungheinrich Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Jungheinrich Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer