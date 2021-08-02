checkAd

Jungheinrich Gets Order from Audi in Hungary

Autor: PLX AI
02.08.2021, 14:02   

(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich is automating the material supply for Audi's engine production in Györ, Hungary. Six EZS 350a driverless tow tractors are being used for this purposeAlong their 1,000-metre-long route, the automated tugger trains are serving …

  • (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich is automating the material supply for Audi's engine production in Györ, Hungary.
  • Six EZS 350a driverless tow tractors are being used for this purpose
  • Along their 1,000-metre-long route, the automated tugger trains are serving 57 stops, thus enabling particularly efficient and reliable transport
  • Audi Hungaria develops and produces drive technology for Audi AG and other VW Group brands in Györ, Hungary
  • Now using Jungheinrich to automate the previously manual material supply for its engine assembly
