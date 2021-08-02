Jungheinrich Gets Order from Audi in Hungary
- (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich is automating the material supply for Audi's engine production in Györ, Hungary.
- Six EZS 350a driverless tow tractors are being used for this purpose
- Along their 1,000-metre-long route, the automated tugger trains are serving 57 stops, thus enabling particularly efficient and reliable transport
- Audi Hungaria develops and produces drive technology for Audi AG and other VW Group brands in Györ, Hungary
- Now using Jungheinrich to automate the previously manual material supply for its engine assembly
