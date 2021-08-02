checkAd

UK's largest independent bus operator chooses MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Fla. and BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that the UK's largest independent bus operator, McGill's Group, has chosen MiX Telematics as its connected fleet technology partner. The Contract also includes provision of telematics services to Xplore Dundee, a business recently acquired by McGill's.

The technology chosen encompasses MiX's premium Fleet Manager SaaS solution, with customisable reporting capabilites. In addition, McGill's has enlisted driver monitoring with in-cab feedback, as well as MiX Telematics' AI-powered fleet dash camera solution to improve overall safety, efficiency and operational performance.

"McGill's prides itself on investing in the best vehicles and infrastructure to ensure we can offer a quality service for those who journey with us. That is why we have chosen to partner with MIX as our telematics solution provider as their services offer terrific opportunities for focused driver training, compliance visibility and of course passenger safety and comfort. We are entering an exciting period for McGill's, with £29m of electric vehicles purchased in 2021 alone, to be installed with the MIX Vision AI system, also due to enter service before Scotland hosts COP26 in November," said Colin Napier, McGill's Group Operations Director.

"We are delighted to be selected as McGill's telematics and driver safety partner. We are proud to work with another passenger transport company that shares our passion for safety and environmental sustainability. We are looking forward to many successful years ahead working together in partnership," says Richard Adams, Sales Director for MiX Telematics Europe.

About McGill's

Founded in 1933, McGill's have depots in Greenock, Inchinnan, Johnstone and Coatbridge. In late 2020, McGill's purchased Xplore Dundee from National Express. McGill's prides itself on high-level customer service and invests heavily in the new vehicles, driver training and development. The company has in-house driver training academies in Johnstone & Dundee. McGill's worked closely with the Prince's Trust on the 'Get Into Bus Engineering' scheme, to allow younger workers an opportunity to become engineers with McGill's. The company is also accredited as an Investor in Young People.

McGill's Bus Service Limited is registered in Scotland (SC027238).

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 744,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

