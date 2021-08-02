UK's largest independent bus operator chooses MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Fla. and BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that the UK's largest independent bus operator, McGill's Group, has chosen MiX Telematics as its connected fleet technology partner. The Contract also includes provision of telematics services to Xplore Dundee, a business recently acquired by McGill's.



The technology chosen encompasses MiX's premium Fleet Manager SaaS solution, with customisable reporting capabilites. In addition, McGill's has enlisted driver monitoring with in-cab feedback, as well as MiX Telematics' AI-powered fleet dash camera solution to improve overall safety, efficiency and operational performance.



"McGill's prides itself on investing in the best vehicles and infrastructure to ensure we can offer a quality service for those who journey with us. That is why we have chosen to partner with MIX as our telematics solution provider as their services offer terrific opportunities for focused driver training, compliance visibility and of course passenger safety and comfort. We are entering an exciting period for McGill's, with £29m of electric vehicles purchased in 2021 alone, to be installed with the MIX Vision AI system, also due to enter service before Scotland hosts COP26 in November," said Colin Napier, McGill's Group Operations Director.

"We are delighted to be selected as McGill's telematics and driver safety partner. We are proud to work with another passenger transport company that shares our passion for safety and environmental sustainability. We are looking forward to many successful years ahead working together in partnership," says Richard Adams, Sales Director for MiX Telematics Europe.



