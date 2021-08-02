checkAd

WuXi Biologics Biosafety Testing Facility Received Second EMA GMP Certificate

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 14:26  |  23   |   |   

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, announced that only 13 months after receiving its first GMP certificate, it has once again received a European Medicines Agency (EMA) GMP certificate for the Biosafety Testing facility in Suzhou. This certificate demonstrates WuXi Biologics' compliance to global cGMP biosafety testing standards and regulatory guidelines.

This additional EMA GMP certificate was issued following a remote inspection conducted by Poland's Chief Pharmaceutical Inspectorate in April 2021. The comprehensive inspection covered not only the Quality Control (QC) testing of a Master Cell Bank (MCB) and Working Cell Bank (WCB) used for the production of an innovative biological product from a global partner, but also the facility's entire quality system. The inspection was conducted in response to the positive scientific opinion issued by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products (CHMP) on the aforementioned biological product.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "The second EMA certificate is the solid proof of our world-class quality system as well as the technology platforms utilized at our Suzhou facility. However, continuous improvement is the foundation of our organization and thus we will continue to advance our capabilities and quality systems to further enable our global partners to develop novel biotherapeutics."

WuXi Biologics Biosafety Testing team offers cell line characterization and adventitious agent testing for the QC release of cell banks, unprocessed bulk (UPB) lots and raw materials. The team also conducts viral clearance and inactivation studies per global regulatory guidelines. Since 2015, WuXi Biologics Biosafety Testing team has instituted ISO (CNAS), and CMA-certified laboratories in Suzhou, China and established a solid reputation in the industry for its biosafety services as confirmed through regulatory inspections from the EMA, China's National Medical Product Administration (NMPA), and over 300 quality audits from global clients. As one of the largest global biosafety testing providers, the WuXi Biologics Biosafety Testing team has an outstanding execution and compliance track record as demonstrated by zero rejections from over 500 biosafety-related testing studies submitted to regulatory agencies worldwide.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. The company's history and achievements demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly one-stop service offering and strong value proposition to its global clients.

The company is currently conducting on behalf of its clients and partners (as of March 22, 2021) a total of 361 integrated projects: 190 in pre-clinical development; 137 in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development; 32 in late-phase (phase III) development; and 2 in commercial manufacturing. With a total estimated capacity at around 430,000 liters for biopharmaceutical production planned by 2024 in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany, and Singapore, WuXi Biologics will provide its biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of its ethos and business strategy and aims to become a global ESG leader in biologics manufacturing. We use next-generation clean biomanufacturing technologies and utilize cleaner energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by the CEO to increase efficiency while advancing commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts
Media
PR@wuxibiologics.com
Investors
IR@wuxibiologics.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WuXi Biologics Biosafety Testing Facility Received Second EMA GMP Certificate SUZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, announced that only 13 months after receiving its first GMP certificate, it has once again …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Biodiesel Market is Predicted to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of AB Electrolux
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
Castellum Aktiebolag announces a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden ...
Facevalue Launches Pan European Online Factoring Solution For SMEs
Healthera, a leading digital pharmacy platform, announces partnership with Alliance Healthcare to ...
Dense Air Acquires New Spectrum To Build Neutral Host Shared Wireless Networks in Australia
Eureka Leads the Way in Transforming the Household Cleaning Experience
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2.0: Successful VIP-193 Testnet
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...