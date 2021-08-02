checkAd

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC SMKG) Partners with Compuage Infocom Ltd for Distribution of its 16+ E-Commerce, Cloud & Mobility Solutions With 12,000 Partners in the SAARC Region

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 14:26  |  17   |   |   

New York, NY, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG):

Note: Access to 12,000 Resellers, Retailers, and System Integrators in the SAARC Region.

Noteworthy: Recent spotlight has been focused on the company's Visa Everywhere Fintech, Mumbai Gov't Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX - Ethereum Token Issuing & Patent Tokenization and Xpay Payment minority ownership.


SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) with its 16+ proprietary solutions in E-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility is a leading Fintech and Paytech firm assisting enterprises with the digital transformation journey. This service is now extended to India through our partner and distributor - Compuage Infocom Ltd.

India’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector is a major contributor to the socioeconomic development and it stands high at a count of 63 Million in total.  The SAARC region SMEs constitute 95% of the overall business industry. 

True digital transformation is possible only when all businesses participate. This partnership allows SMKG to reach a small percentage from the entire pool to enable an early start to these SMEs to adapt the new normal.

The company CEO Massimo Barone stated, "We are excited to be able to reach a larger territory with this partnership. The platforms are designed and customized after thorough research and market understanding. This partnership gives us the opportunity to help SMEs and MSMEs with solutions assisting them with growth and business continuity.”

Atul H Mehta, CEO and Chairman of Compuage Infocom Ltd, commented, “Association with SMKG will help expand Compuage’s portfolio in Cloud Computing, which will create opportunities for enterprise advancement. We are delighted about this partnership since it will enhance our reach through partners to targeted industries in MSME sector focused on economic development and digital transformation.”

About Compuage Infocom Ltd:
Compuage Infocom Ltd is India’s leading distributor of technology products, solutions and services. The company acts as a vital link between brands and the channel partners, equipping them for unprecedented growth and success. We reach out across India, with focus on untapped geographies.


Compuage has 46 sales offices, 69 service centres, 12,000 strong online and offline partners, resellers and system integrators. The company is focused on IT consumer, enterprise solutions, cloud computing, and hardware services. For more info, visit www.compuageindia.com

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG):
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry e-commerce, cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, blockchain, token, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries.

For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com
or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

We seek a safe harbour.


Contact: CEO, Massimo Barone
mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296
news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com


ETH zu EUR jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC SMKG) Partners with Compuage Infocom Ltd for Distribution of its 16+ E-Commerce, Cloud & Mobility Solutions With 12,000 Partners in the SAARC Region New York, NY, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG): Note: Access to 12,000 Resellers, Retailers, and System Integrators in the SAARC Region.Noteworthy: Recent spotlight has been focused …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:08 UhrApple, Nvidia, VW, SAP – hohe Gewinne dank dieser Strategie
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
01.08.21Bitcoin – Dank Amazon zu neuen Rekorden?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
01.08.21China – Tencent, JD, Alibaba, Baidu, ETFs – was nun? Wie lege ich an?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
30.07.21HIVE Reaches $200 Million Annual Run Rate and Purchases 4,000 Next Generation Miners
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21WisdomTree Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results – Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.11 ($0.10, as adjusted)
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Baidu, Tencent, Alibaba – was nun?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
29.07.21Okcoin gibt Kryptowährungslizenzierung (DABA) in Malta und den Niederlanden bekannt
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21Sysorex Completes Purchase of 1,344 Nvidia V100 Class Cryptocurrency Mining Processors from CoreWeave
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Herbert Diess – lässige Urlaugsgrüße von VW
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
29.07.21Herbert Diess – Urlaubsgrüße vom VW-Chef
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare