Note: Access to 12,000 Resellers, Retailers, and System Integrators in the SAARC Region. Noteworthy: Recent spotlight has been focused on the company's Visa Everywhere Fintech, Mumbai Gov't Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX - Ethereum Token Issuing & Patent Tokenization and Xpay Payment minority ownership. SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) with its 16+ proprietary solutions in E-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility is a leading Fintech and Paytech firm assisting enterprises with the digital transformation journey. This service is now extended to India through our partner and distributor - Compuage Infocom Ltd.

India’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector is a major contributor to the socioeconomic development and it stands high at a count of 63 Million in total. The SAARC region SMEs constitute 95% of the overall business industry.

True digital transformation is possible only when all businesses participate. This partnership allows SMKG to reach a small percentage from the entire pool to enable an early start to these SMEs to adapt the new normal.



The company CEO Massimo Barone stated, "We are excited to be able to reach a larger territory with this partnership. The platforms are designed and customized after thorough research and market understanding. This partnership gives us the opportunity to help SMEs and MSMEs with solutions assisting them with growth and business continuity.”



Atul H Mehta, CEO and Chairman of Compuage Infocom Ltd, commented, “Association with SMKG will help expand Compuage’s portfolio in Cloud Computing, which will create opportunities for enterprise advancement. We are delighted about this partnership since it will enhance our reach through partners to targeted industries in MSME sector focused on economic development and digital transformation.”



About Compuage Infocom Ltd:

Compuage Infocom Ltd is India’s leading distributor of technology products, solutions and services. The company acts as a vital link between brands and the channel partners, equipping them for unprecedented growth and success. We reach out across India, with focus on untapped geographies.





Compuage has 46 sales offices, 69 service centres, 12,000 strong online and offline partners, resellers and system integrators. The company is focused on IT consumer, enterprise solutions, cloud computing, and hardware services. For more info, visit www.compuageindia.com



About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG):

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry e-commerce, cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, blockchain, token, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries.



For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.



