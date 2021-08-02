The Glimpse Group Issued Fourth Virtual and Augmented Reality U.S. Patent (aka "Virtual Time Machine")

Pagoni VR, a Glimpse Subsidiary Company, Issued a New U.S. Patent For The Sharing, Processing and Streaming of User-Generated Content Across Numerous Capture and Viewing DevicesNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Pagoni VR, a wholly owned …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Pagoni VR, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse"), and a provider of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) based, real-time video broadcasting solutions, today announced that it has been issued U.S. Patent number 11,095,947 ("Patent").

Jimmy Giliberti, General Manager of Pagoni VR and one of the Patent's inventors, commented: "We view this patent as a particularly significant one with potentially far-reaching implications. The Patent facilitates multiple video recording devices, all sharing captured content in real-time and uploading for processing via a network system, after which a centralized processor creates and streams back an aggregated video map to viewing devices."

Jimmy Giliberti continued: "To illustrate, imagine content captured by multiple wearers of AR smart glasses, capturing content in a certain location or event, sharing that content with the network, thereby creating a real time video image map of that location or event at a certain point in time. Users, via VR or AR headsets, can then go into that location and experience it, at any time and from any geography either live or by Video-On-Demand (in a sense, "time travel"), as the video image map created by the multiple recording devices is a permanent video reflection of that location or event at that particular time".

Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of Glimpse and one of the Patent inventors commented, "Our patent efforts are a core strategic focus for Glimpse. Given the early stage of the VR & AR industry, our patents are forward looking as we strive to capture very wide concepts that we envision may be of great significance in the future, as the industry matures. To date, Glimpse has filed 13 patent applications in the U.S., across its base of 9 subsidiary companies, and has been issued 4 of those so far. We look forward to continue to invest in expanding our patent portfolio over time."

About Pagoni VR

Pagoni VR is a provider of real-time Virtual and Augmented Reality broadcasting software and solutions. We build solutions to facilitate 360 and 180 degree video workflows, while creating new and innovative solutions that combine real world and virtual world elements. And we keep it simple.