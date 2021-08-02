checkAd

The Glimpse Group Issued Fourth Virtual and Augmented Reality U.S. Patent (aka "Virtual Time Machine")

Autor: Accesswire
02.08.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

Pagoni VR, a Glimpse Subsidiary Company, Issued a New U.S. Patent For The Sharing, Processing and Streaming of User-Generated Content Across Numerous Capture and Viewing DevicesNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Pagoni VR, a wholly owned …

Pagoni VR, a Glimpse Subsidiary Company, Issued a New U.S. Patent For The Sharing, Processing and Streaming of User-Generated Content Across Numerous Capture and Viewing Devices

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Pagoni VR, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse"), and a provider of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) based, real-time video broadcasting solutions, today announced that it has been issued U.S. Patent number 11,095,947 ("Patent").

Jimmy Giliberti, General Manager of Pagoni VR and one of the Patent's inventors, commented: "We view this patent as a particularly significant one with potentially far-reaching implications. The Patent facilitates multiple video recording devices, all sharing captured content in real-time and uploading for processing via a network system, after which a centralized processor creates and streams back an aggregated video map to viewing devices."

Jimmy Giliberti continued: "To illustrate, imagine content captured by multiple wearers of AR smart glasses, capturing content in a certain location or event, sharing that content with the network, thereby creating a real time video image map of that location or event at a certain point in time. Users, via VR or AR headsets, can then go into that location and experience it, at any time and from any geography either live or by Video-On-Demand (in a sense, "time travel"), as the video image map created by the multiple recording devices is a permanent video reflection of that location or event at that particular time".

Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of Glimpse and one of the Patent inventors commented, "Our patent efforts are a core strategic focus for Glimpse. Given the early stage of the VR & AR industry, our patents are forward looking as we strive to capture very wide concepts that we envision may be of great significance in the future, as the industry matures. To date, Glimpse has filed 13 patent applications in the U.S., across its base of 9 subsidiary companies, and has been issued 4 of those so far. We look forward to continue to invest in expanding our patent portfolio over time."

About Pagoni VR

Pagoni VR is a provider of real-time Virtual and Augmented Reality broadcasting software and solutions. We build solutions to facilitate 360 and 180 degree video workflows, while creating new and innovative solutions that combine real world and virtual world elements. And we keep it simple.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Glimpse Group Issued Fourth Virtual and Augmented Reality U.S. Patent (aka "Virtual Time Machine") Pagoni VR, a Glimpse Subsidiary Company, Issued a New U.S. Patent For The Sharing, Processing and Streaming of User-Generated Content Across Numerous Capture and Viewing DevicesNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Pagoni VR, a wholly owned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Peninsular Malaysia Assets Acquisition Complete
Elizabeth Geophysical Survey Highlights Scale Potential
Commercialization of Petroteq's Technology Has Been Verified by Reputable Third-Party Engineering ...
Dolphin Entertainment and FTX Announce Partnership To Create NFT Marketplace Programs for Major ...
SUIC Midas Is Setting up a Trust Fund to Handle the Payback Fund Receipts From Overseas Merchants ...
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
IJJ Corporation (OTC:IJJP) OTCIQ Update and News on eCommerce Exchange Trading Platform (eCETP) ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
African Energy Chamber: Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...