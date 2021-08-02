checkAd

Acima Launches New, Digital Ecosystem to Lease Retail Products

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

Acima, a virtual lease-to-own (LTO) Fintech business of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), today launched new game changing LTO technologies that will empower underserved consumers and remove transaction barriers between these consumers and retailers. This includes the Acima Mobile Application, which makes Acima’s entire LTO network available to customers via their handheld device, the Acima Marketplace, Acima’s proprietary online shopping platform connecting customers to a wide variety of retailers, and the Acima Browser Extension, the industry’s first browser technology that facilitates LTO transactions to select retailers without the need for technical integration.

These new technologies build upon Acima’s commitment to providing easy-to-use and accessible solutions to benefit retailers and consumers. Following the announcement of the Acima LeasePay Card in April 2021, consumers can now access the virtual card instantly upon approval from the Acima Mobile App. Powered exclusively by the Mastercard network and issued through Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform, cash and credit constrained consumers can now lease eligible goods through Acima’s new, incremental shopping experience. Together, these new eCommerce solutions provide the Acima customer base with easy access to a broader selection of durable goods with flexible LTO terms.

“Consumers want more shopping flexibility and online platforms that don’t shut them out because of their financial history. We’re creating a shopping experience much more inclusive of all consumer demographics. We’ve identified a total addressable market that we believe could approach $100 billion in potential demand,” said Jason Hogg, Executive Vice President, Acima. “Our platform, combined with our recently announced Acima Mobile App and Acima LeasePay Card, represent the future of frictionless shopping for durable goods through the power of lease-to-own technology.”

New financial technology mechanisms are playing an increasingly important role in addressing pent up shopping demand and broader participation in the economic recovery, especially for the unbanked and under-banked, with The National Retail Federation’s recently revised annual U.S. retail sales forecast of more than $4.4 trillion for 2021.

According to Darren Mowry, Chief Revenue Officer, at Marqeta, “We’re seeing strong growth in U.S. retail spending, with an optimistic outlook for a stronger than expected rebound, as customers return to retail locations while also continuing to embrace new digital e-commerce platforms. Acima’s focus on serving the underbanked will allow more customers to participate in the economic recovery and help create a more inclusive economy.” Mowry continued, “We’re proud to help Acima power this work. Helping a new customer demographic better engage with retailers, and allowing retailers to benefit from these transactions without undertaking complicated implementation processes, is a big win for both parties.”

Seite 1 von 4
Rent-A-Center Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acima Launches New, Digital Ecosystem to Lease Retail Products Acima, a virtual lease-to-own (LTO) Fintech business of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), today launched new game changing LTO technologies that will empower underserved consumers and remove transaction barriers between these consumers and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
News Corp to Acquire OPIS
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Rent-A-Center Wins Comparably Award for Best Company for Career Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Rent-A-Center Pledges $100,000 to the American Red Cross to Support Disaster Relief Efforts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten