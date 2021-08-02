Acima Launches New, Digital Ecosystem to Lease Retail Products

These new technologies build upon Acima’s commitment to providing easy-to-use and accessible solutions to benefit retailers and consumers. Following the announcement of the Acima LeasePay Card in April 2021, consumers can now access the virtual card instantly upon approval from the Acima Mobile App. Powered exclusively by the Mastercard network and issued through Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform, cash and credit constrained consumers can now lease eligible goods through Acima’s new, incremental shopping experience. Together, these new eCommerce solutions provide the Acima customer base with easy access to a broader selection of durable goods with flexible LTO terms.

Acima , a virtual lease-to-own (LTO) Fintech business of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), today launched new game changing LTO technologies that will empower underserved consumers and remove transaction barriers between these consumers and retailers. This includes the Acima Mobile Application, which makes Acima’s entire LTO network available to customers via their handheld device, the Acima Marketplace , Acima’s proprietary online shopping platform connecting customers to a wide variety of retailers, and the Acima Browser Extension, the industry’s first browser technology that facilitates LTO transactions to select retailers without the need for technical integration.

“Consumers want more shopping flexibility and online platforms that don’t shut them out because of their financial history. We’re creating a shopping experience much more inclusive of all consumer demographics. We’ve identified a total addressable market that we believe could approach $100 billion in potential demand,” said Jason Hogg, Executive Vice President, Acima. “Our platform, combined with our recently announced Acima Mobile App and Acima LeasePay Card, represent the future of frictionless shopping for durable goods through the power of lease-to-own technology.”

New financial technology mechanisms are playing an increasingly important role in addressing pent up shopping demand and broader participation in the economic recovery, especially for the unbanked and under-banked, with The National Retail Federation’s recently revised annual U.S. retail sales forecast of more than $4.4 trillion for 2021.

According to Darren Mowry, Chief Revenue Officer, at Marqeta, “We’re seeing strong growth in U.S. retail spending, with an optimistic outlook for a stronger than expected rebound, as customers return to retail locations while also continuing to embrace new digital e-commerce platforms. Acima’s focus on serving the underbanked will allow more customers to participate in the economic recovery and help create a more inclusive economy.” Mowry continued, “We’re proud to help Acima power this work. Helping a new customer demographic better engage with retailers, and allowing retailers to benefit from these transactions without undertaking complicated implementation processes, is a big win for both parties.”