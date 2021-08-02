checkAd

Markforged Names John Howard Vice President, Engineering

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that John Howard joins the company as the Vice President, Engineering. In his role, Howard will lead Markforged’s hardware engineering team and will report to President and CEO Shai Terem.

Howard brings to Markforged more than 30 years of experience in engineering and product design, during which he has developed and launched multiple cutting-edge, high-volume products for Fortune 100, mid-cap and start-up companies. Howard spent 10 years at Lab126, Amazon’s development group for the Kindle eReader, Fire TV and Echo products, most recently leading advanced product development as the Director of Advanced Products. Earlier in his career, he managed PowerBook product design at Apple for a decade, and also held senior development and engineering positions at medical device companies, including Intuity Medical and Nektar Therapeutic.

“At Markforged, we’re constantly innovating to ensure our customers can overcome very real manufacturing supply chain challenges,” said Shai Terem, President and CEO, Markforged. “John has spent more than three decades leading teams dedicated to building and evolving complex platforms so that they meet both today’s and tomorrow’s needs. His creative thinking and extensive innovation skills are just what Markforged needs as we accelerate our product roadmap and enable our customers to print whatever they imagine at the point of need.”

Since 1989, Howard has been a consulting associate professor in mechanical design at Stanford University. As a student at Stanford, he earned his Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering as well as his Masters in Science in Manufacturing Systems Engineering.

“I’ve spent my career creating products and platforms that deliver real value to their users’ lives,” said Howard. “Since the launch of its first printer, Markforged’s creative approach to solving manufacturing and supply chain challenges has made it one of the additive manufacturing industry leaders. I’m looking forward to being part of this engineering team as Markforged continues to expand the reach of the Digital Forge and position itself for even more growth in the years to come.”

