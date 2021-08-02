checkAd

Procaps Group to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10 00 a.m. Eastern Time

Procaps Group, a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company and Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN, LATNU, LATNW) (“LATN”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, will host a virtual investor and analyst day on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

In conjunction with the investor and analyst day, Procaps Group will introduce members of its senior leadership team, provide a business update and brief investors and analysts on its key milestone ahead of its proposed business combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II. The business combination is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 at which point Procaps Group will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “PROC.”

Procaps Group Chief Executive Officer Ruben Minski and other members of the senior management team will host the conference call. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of Procaps’ website here. This event will also include a question-and-answer period following management’s prepared remarks designed for both sell-side research analysts and institutional investors.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

 

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Time:

 

10:00 a.m. EDT, 7:00 a.m. PDT

Toll Free dial-in number:

 

1-877-407-0789

Toll/International dial-in number:

 

1-201-689-8562

Conference ID:

 

13722118

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146107 and via the investor relations section of Procaps’ website here.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through September 16, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13722118.

