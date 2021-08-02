checkAd

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Declares Initial Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

The Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: WDI) has authorized the Fund’s initial monthly distribution, payable on Sept. 1, 2021. The Fund’s common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 25, 2021.

Ex-Dividend Date

Aug. 23, 2021

 

 

Record Date

Aug. 24, 2021

 

 

Payable Date

Sept. 1, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ticker

Fund Name

 

Monthly Distribution Amount per Share

Distribution Rate on IPO Price*

WDI

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

$0.11700

7.02%

*The distribution rate on the initial public offering (IPO) price is determined by dividing the monthly distribution amount by the $20.00 IPO price per share and annualizing the rate.

The distribution may be treated as dividend income, return of capital or a combination thereof for tax purposes. This press release is not for tax reporting purposes. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., dividend income or return of capital).

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund seeking high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation.

Western Asset’s investment process utilizes cross-sector correlations designed to seek optimized return potential and diversification within the portfolio. As active managers of the portfolio, Western Asset will employ its top-down macro view to drive decisions on value, credit sectors, credit quality and duration, and its deep research experience and bottom-up analysis to make sector and security selections.

Wertpapier


