Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Declares Initial Distribution

The Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: WDI) has authorized the Fund’s initial monthly distribution, payable on Sept. 1, 2021. The Fund’s common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 25, 2021.

Aug. 23, 2021

Record Date Aug. 24, 2021

Payable Date Sept. 1, 2021

Ticker Fund Name Monthly Distribution Amount per Share Distribution Rate on IPO Price*

WDI Western Asset Diversified Income Fund $0.11700 7.02%

*The distribution rate on the initial public offering (IPO) price is determined by dividing the monthly distribution amount by the $20.00 IPO price per share and annualizing the rate.

The distribution may be treated as dividend income, return of capital or a combination thereof for tax purposes. This press release is not for tax reporting purposes. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., dividend income or return of capital).

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund seeking high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation.

Western Asset’s investment process utilizes cross-sector correlations designed to seek optimized return potential and diversification within the portfolio. As active managers of the portfolio, Western Asset will employ its top-down macro view to drive decisions on value, credit sectors, credit quality and duration, and its deep research experience and bottom-up analysis to make sector and security selections.