Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Declares Initial Distribution
The Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: WDI) has authorized the Fund’s initial monthly distribution, payable on Sept. 1, 2021. The Fund’s common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 25, 2021.
Ex-Dividend Date
Aug. 23, 2021
Record Date
Aug. 24, 2021
Payable Date
Sept. 1, 2021
Ticker
Fund Name
Monthly Distribution Amount per Share
Distribution Rate on IPO Price*
WDI
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
$0.11700
7.02%
*The distribution rate on the initial public offering (IPO) price is determined by dividing the monthly distribution amount by the $20.00 IPO price per share and annualizing the rate.
The distribution may be treated as dividend income, return of capital or a combination thereof for tax purposes. This press release is not for tax reporting purposes. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., dividend income or return of capital).
The Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund seeking high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation.
Western Asset’s investment process utilizes cross-sector correlations designed to seek optimized return potential and diversification within the portfolio. As active managers of the portfolio, Western Asset will employ its top-down macro view to drive decisions on value, credit sectors, credit quality and duration, and its deep research experience and bottom-up analysis to make sector and security selections.
