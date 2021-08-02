checkAd

Janus Henderson Quantifies Diversity Goals, Adds Recruitment Programs to Match

Janus Henderson Investors recently established goals for diversity and inclusion (D&I) recruitment and added to its internship programs to reach those goals. It hopes the move will help it find a new generation of talent and maintain a position of leadership in the active asset management space.

Increasing diversity in senior management positions is the company’s top D&I priority. It aims to increase the number of women in senior management positions from 24% to 30% by 2023 and increase the number of racial and ethnically diverse senior managers from 11% to 16%.

Chief Executive Officer Dick Weil said, “The success of our business and clients is based on our ability to uncover unique market insights and information. We’re a people business. Having diverse, unique perspectives at the decision-making table enables us to make better investments. Like many in the financial services industry, we haven’t always had the recruitment mechanisms to find and develop diverse candidates so we’re improving our abilities by seeking partnerships that help us extend internships, mentoring and training to women and ethnically diverse talent.”

The lack of diversity in some areas of the corporate world has prompted the growth of non-profit organizations designed to address the issue. Janus Henderson is a proud corporate partner to organizations like the Greenwood Project, 10,000 Black Interns, Girls Who Invest, College Track, INROADS and Investment20/20, which gives it many opportunities to find diverse, capable talent that traditional corporate recruiting techniques may miss.

Each of Janus Henderson’s partners offers some combination of training, mentoring, scholarships and, maybe most importantly, internships to encourage more diversity in the corporate world. Janus Henderson’s latest partner, the Greenwood Project, exposes high-achieving Black and Latinx students to career opportunities in the financial industry through paid internships, educational field trips and a summer Financial Institute that provides simulated training for the financial services and technology industries.

Head of Diversity and Community Relations Demesha Hill said, “Intentional goal setting has helped us find the right partners and track progress toward increasing diversity. Last year, we increased ethnic diversity by more than 3% in the U.S. so we’re seeing encouraging progress already. That gets us even more excited about the partnerships we’re establishing and our ability to meet all the goals we’ve laid out.”

