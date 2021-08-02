Six Pro Football Legends Line Up for Unprecedented NFT Drop

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) announce the creation of a new NFT series highlighting memorable plays from the college and professional careers of six legendary athletes. This first-of-its-kind collectible, entitled “Playbooks,” becomes available beginning August 5, 2021 on FTX, a leading cryptocurrency portfolio management and trading platform, which will allow collectors to acquire the NFTs through the platform using a debit or credit card or cryptocurrency. The collection will be available through the Pro Football Enshrinement Week powered by Johnson Controls festivities and while supplies last.

The pro football legends featured in this NFT series includes: Los Angeles Raider Marcus Allen, the only NFL player to win a Heisman Trophy, NFL MVP, Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP and be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame; Tim Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Heisman Trophy winner and legendary wide receiver who played 16 seasons with the Los Angeles and Oakland Raiders; University of Texas and Houston Oiler legend Earl Campbell, also a Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner; 3-time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe; Joe Theismann, NFL MVP, and Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Washington Redskins; and the late Doak Walker, 1948 Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

For the “Playbooks” concept, each legendary athlete will have a limited number of different custom NFTs available, priced at $25 each. Each collectible features the voice of the legend immortalizing a specific play from his college or professional career; every play was personally chosen by the participating athletes and represents pivotal moments and defining memories from their storied careers on the field. The purchase of these NFTs provides several opportunities to unlock a variety of “extra” opportunities for engagement and interaction, including signed memorabilia, “meet and greet” opportunities and other unique experiences. Collectors purchasing all “Playbooks” from a particular player within a certain amount of time will automatically be invited to join a video conference with that player, for example, while collectors who purchase the most “Playbooks” from a specific player within that same window will have the chance to receive signed jerseys, helmets and in the case of Doak Walker, even two tickets to next year’s Hall of Fame Enshrinement, courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. More details can be found here.