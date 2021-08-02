checkAd

Equitable Holdings Becomes Signatory to United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a global network of institutional investors, asset managers and service providers working to incorporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues into investment practices to foster a more sustainable global financial system.

AllianceBernstein, Equitable’s global investment management firm and primary investment adviser for its General Account, has been a PRI signatory since 2011, integrating ESG considerations in their investment process for many years. With Equitable now signing on to the PRI at the holding company level, the company has extended its commitment to responsible investing across the enterprise and will be aligning with AB’s industry-leading approach to ESG investing for its General Account assets. As a PRI signatory, Equitable has committed to incorporate the PRI’s six investment principles into its investment and ownership decision making.

“By becoming a signatory to the PRI, we have reinforced our commitment to being a force for good in business and society and delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders,” said Steve Joenk, Chief Investment Officer for Equitable. “Following our first sustainable finance offering earlier this month, this is another important step towards delivering sustainable, positive ESG outcomes.” Equitable recently completed a $500 million sustainable financing issuance, offered in the form of 5-year funding agreement-backed notes (FABN).

Fiona Reynolds, PRI CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Equitable as a PRI signatory. Engagement from the insurance sector in sustainable investing is tremendously important, and it’s encouraging to see organisations such as Equitable committing to incorporate ESG factors in investment and ownership decisions. We hope this serves as a good example for the industry to move forward in its engagement on responsible investing, and we look forward to working with the Equitable team.”

ESG integration and active engagement are the foundations of AllianceBernstein’s responsible investing model and critical to making fully informed risk/return assessments and reaching better investment conclusions. Equitable is developing its own ESG investing strategy that aligns to AB’s principles and will revolve around ESG integration, engagement (through AllianceBernstein) and impact.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $822 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

About PRI: The PRI works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 4,000 signatories, managing over US $121 trillion AUM.

Equitable Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equitable Holdings Becomes Signatory to United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a global network of institutional investors, asset managers and service providers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
News Corp to Acquire OPIS
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Equitable Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Equitable Holdings Announces Inaugural $500 Million Sustainable Financing Issuance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Equitable Names Hector H. Martinez Head of Life Insurance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten