Equitable Holdings Becomes Signatory to United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment

AllianceBernstein, Equitable’s global investment management firm and primary investment adviser for its General Account, has been a PRI signatory since 2011, integrating ESG considerations in their investment process for many years. With Equitable now signing on to the PRI at the holding company level, the company has extended its commitment to responsible investing across the enterprise and will be aligning with AB’s industry-leading approach to ESG investing for its General Account assets. As a PRI signatory, Equitable has committed to incorporate the PRI’s six investment principles into its investment and ownership decision making.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a global network of institutional investors, asset managers and service providers working to incorporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues into investment practices to foster a more sustainable global financial system.

“By becoming a signatory to the PRI, we have reinforced our commitment to being a force for good in business and society and delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders,” said Steve Joenk, Chief Investment Officer for Equitable. “Following our first sustainable finance offering earlier this month, this is another important step towards delivering sustainable, positive ESG outcomes.” Equitable recently completed a $500 million sustainable financing issuance, offered in the form of 5-year funding agreement-backed notes (FABN).

Fiona Reynolds, PRI CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Equitable as a PRI signatory. Engagement from the insurance sector in sustainable investing is tremendously important, and it’s encouraging to see organisations such as Equitable committing to incorporate ESG factors in investment and ownership decisions. We hope this serves as a good example for the industry to move forward in its engagement on responsible investing, and we look forward to working with the Equitable team.”

ESG integration and active engagement are the foundations of AllianceBernstein’s responsible investing model and critical to making fully informed risk/return assessments and reaching better investment conclusions. Equitable is developing its own ESG investing strategy that aligns to AB’s principles and will revolve around ESG integration, engagement (through AllianceBernstein) and impact.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $822 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

About PRI: The PRI works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 4,000 signatories, managing over US $121 trillion AUM.

