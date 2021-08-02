DCP Midstream Releases Second Annual Sustainability Report, Announces Environmental and Diversity Goals, and Commits to Industry-First ESG-Linked Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility

DENVER, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announces the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report. The report, titled “Resiliency and Evolution” highlights DCP’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) outcomes from the 2020 calendar year, announces forward-looking goals on greenhouse gas emissions reductions and inclusion and diversity outcomes, and outlines strategies within a variety of DCP’s ESG-related efforts. Additionally, disclosures within the report are aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Midstream Reporting Standards and the Energy Infrastructure Council (EIC) and GPA Midstream Association ESG Reporting Template. An electronic version of the report is available at https://www.dcpmidstream.com/sustainability .



“At DCP, 2020 was not defined by the challenges we faced, but by the achievements we celebrated, including meaningful reductions in our greenhouse gas emissions, continued safety outperformance, increased board diversity, and the establishment of our Inclusion & Diversity Committee,” said Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and CEO. "Importantly, this report is not just about what we have accomplished, but also how we will continue to improve our sustainability performance moving forward. In addition to other goals, we are proud to announce our commitment to a 30% reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a net zero target by 2050 – and we are backing this commitment up with action by executing the energy industry’s first ESG-linked accounts receivable securitization facility.”