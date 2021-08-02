Entera Bio to Present Phase 2 EB613 Oral PTH Osteoporosis Treatment 3-Month Findings at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual Meeting

‒ Positioned to be the First Oral Bone-Building Agent for Osteoporosis ‒

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, today announced its poster presentation titled “A Six-month Phase 2 Study of Oral PTH in Postmenopausal Women with Low Bone Mass - An Interim Three-Month Analysis” has been selected by the Program Committee of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) for its Annual Meeting scheduled to take place on October 1-4, 2021 in San Diego, California. Dr. Arthur Santora, Entera’s Chief Medical Officer, will present the poster at both the plenary session on October 1 and the general session on October 2, as well as a special session on the Biology of the Aging Skeleton Symposium on September 30.

The Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613, an oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone (PTH) (1-34), for the treatment of osteoporosis met its primary and key secondary endpoints, positioning it to be the first oral bone building (anabolic) product to treat osteoporosis patients. The full 3-month biomarker data will be presented at the ASBMR annual meeting. Three and 6 month results, previously reported by Entera in June 2021 can be found here.

Osteoporosis, characterized by low bone mass and deterioration of bone tissue, can lead to decreased bone strength and increased risk of fracture. An injectable form of PTH(1-34) currently on the market, Forteo has been shown to reduce vertebral fractures by 65-80%. However, because injections deter many patients from receiving treatments, oral EB613 may address this unmet clinical need by reducing fractures at a similar rate.

“We look forward to presenting EB613’s Phase 2 data to the leading physicians, researchers, and clinical investigators in the field of bone metabolism and health. The presentation, selected for multiple sessions, is recognition of the importance of our results and well-timed as we prepare for EB613’s pivotal Phase 3 head-to-head study vs. Forteo which we expect to initiate in 2022,” stated Entera CEO Spiros Jamas.