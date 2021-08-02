US Nuclear Corp. Announces Annual 2020 Financial Results

Total sales revenue of $1,752,976 compared to $3,540,387 the previous year

Net loss of $3,538,103 due to impact of COVID-19

Equity loss of investment $818,611

Amortization of debt discount $462,963

Total operating expenses reduced 42% to $2,558,553 as compared to $4,394,844 the previous year

Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp., commented:

“2020 was a challenging year for us due to COVID-19. The health and safety of our employees and their families was an urgent concern, and we took the necessary measures to ensure everyone stayed healthy. These measures included a temporary shut-down of one of our operating divisions, staggered and reduced work hours, and 14-day quarantine periods. Sales and production were especially slow in Q1 and Q2 due to the impact of COVID-19 on our company and customers, but started to recover in Q3 ($484,318) and Q4 ($644,218) as we came back to more regular production levels. In particular, our novel DroneRAD products (aerial radiation and chemical detection system) and real-time water quality monitors for radiation, chemical, and biological pollutants have been rising in popularity and demand and we expect this trend to continue due to the unique functionality offered by these systems as well as tighter safety regulations and increased transparency to the public.

“On March 12, 2020 we closed a deal to purchase 40% of Grapheton which we are incredibly excited about. Grapheton is a start-up company that is developing cutting-edge bioelectronics and neurotechnology for treating injuries and disease, implantable neural devices for brain-computer interfaces, and a new generation of enhanced micro and super capacitors using glassy carbon. Grapheton is building a rich portfolio of forward-looking solutions, proprietary technology, and IP in cutting-edge areas and rapidly growing industries such as fast chargers for EV’s, more capable IC chips, and the brain machine interface.

“Despite a rough start to the year, we weathered the COVID-19 pandemic well, kept our employees safe, and are happy to announce that we are poised to continue growing and expanding as a sensor system developer and manufacturer.”

US NUCLEAR CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 1,752,976 $ 3,540,387 Cost of sales 1,278,469 1,605,447 Gross profit 474,507 1,934,940 Operating expenses Consulting expense 1,005,655 1,668,958 Professional fees 218,760 380,951 Officer compensation 220,000 896,000 Payroll and related expense 827,343 858,152 General and administrative 286,795 590,783 Total operating expenses 2,558,553 4,394,844 Loss from operations (2,084,046 ) (2,459,904 ) Other income (expense) Writedown of investments - (508,000 ) Interest expense (45,860 ) (25,667 ) Loss on issuance of convertible debenture - (183,978 ) Change in value of derivative liability (126,623 ) 53,813 Amortization of debt discount (462,963 ) (37,037 ) Equity loss in investment (818,611 ) - Total other income (expense) (1,454,057 ) (700,869 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (3,538,103 ) (3,160,773 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ (3,538,103 ) $ (3,160,773 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 22,080,873 18,300,793 Loss per shares - basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.17 )

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com