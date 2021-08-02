checkAd

AgEagle Aerial Systems to Host Second Quarter 2021 Corporate Update on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11 00 AM ET

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, will host a webcast on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and recent operational highlights.

AgEagle CEO Brandon Torres Declet and CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to UAVS@gatewayir.com by Friday, August 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Webcast Date: Monday, August 16, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Central time)
Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2160/42115   

The corporate update will be broadcast live and available for replay via the link above. If you have any difficulty connecting to the webcast, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
Founded in 2010, AgEagle is one of the nation’s leading commercial drone technology providers. AgEagle’s mission is to empower The Drone Age by providing American-made, scalable drone solutions to the world. The Company is leveraging its reputation as one of the industry’s premium technology solutions and aerial data intelligence providers to deliver high performance, end-to-end drone solutions to commercial markets. AgEagle products are proudly manufactured and assembled in the United States. For additional information, please visit our websites at www.ageagle.com, www.measure.com and www.micasense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations: Media:
Gateway Investor Relations Clarity PR
Matt Glover or Cody Cree Monica Feig
Phone: 949-574-3860 Phone: 818-917-0770
Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com Email: ageagle@clarity.pr




