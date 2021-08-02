checkAd

REMINDER Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

MONTREAL, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ). 

OPEN TO:   Investors, analysts, and all interested parties
DATE:    Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021
TIME:   10:00 a.m. EDT
CALL:   647-362-9671 (For all Toronto and overseas participants)
    1-800-599-2055 (For all other North American participants)

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-770-2030 and entering the passcode 4899896 on your phone. This recording will be available on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 as of 1:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

For further information, please contact Pierre Boucher of MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REMINDER Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results MONTREAL, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ).  OPEN TO:  Investors, analysts, and all interested partiesDATE:  Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021TIME: 10:00 a.m. EDTCALL: 647-362-9671 (For all Toronto and overseas …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board