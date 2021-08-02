checkAd

Evoke Pharma and EVERSANA Announce Support of The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders’ (IFFGD) August Gastroparesis Awareness Month

Participating and Sponsorship in Upcoming Digestive Health Virtual Walk

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, and EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercialization services to the life science industry, today announced support of the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) August Gastroparesis Awareness Month and sponsorship for the upcoming Digestive Health Virtual Walk in honor of the organization’s 30th anniversary.

Alongside IFFGD, Evoke and EVERSANA aim to increase community awareness about gastroparesis during this month-long campaign. This disease, oftentimes linked to diabetes and its continued growth, is often poorly understood, while the number of people suffering from the condition continue to rise. IFFGD works to focus attention on important health messages about gastroparesis diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life issues. The goals include improving understanding of gastroparesis to help patients and families manage the condition and encouraging preventive strategies.

The Digestive Health Virtual Walk occurs this year and is currently open for registration. The walk will kick off August 21st, ending on September 4th, and is a unique fitness event which will provide participants with an opportunity to engage at their own pace and as their health and schedules permit. Aside from physical fitness, participants will also be encouraged to take part in activities that promote general wellness such as scheduling a doctor’s appointment, trying a new gut friendly recipe, or starting a log of their meals and/or symptoms.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Evoke will actively participate, signing up under Team DGP-n-Me. To further support IFFGD, Evoke has made an additional donation that will allow access to members of the DGP-n-Me: Diabetic Gastroparesis Support Facebook page – a community dedicated to offering support, education, and advice to people living with symptoms of diabetic gastroparesis – the ability to register for free. Employees from Evoke and EVERSANA are also encouraged to show their support throughout the walk. Proceeds raised from the event will be contributed towards a research grant for gastrointestinal disorders.

