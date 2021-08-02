FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that Terrie Curran, Phathom’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the “Innovation in GI” panel discussion at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series virtual conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. ET.



Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the virtual conference.