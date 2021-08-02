Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 11 th , 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Central Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern standard time) to discuss Resonant’s second quarter 2021 financial results. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30 th , 2021 after market close on Wednesday, August 11 th , 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. Central Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard time)

U.S. Dial-In: 1-855-327-6837

International Dial-In: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10015955

Webcast: RESN Q2 2021 Webcast

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through September 11, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 10015955. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Resonant website or by clicking here: RESN Q2 2021 Webcast .

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our WaveX design software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant's disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant's fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com .

Resonant uses its website ( https://www.resonant.com ) and LinkedIn page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/resonant-inc-/ ) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

