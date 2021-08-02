Staffing 360 Solutions Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Vincent J. Cebula

Cebula has a decades-long and successful history as an independent director (in a number of both public and private companies), operating advisor and investor in special situations, including 35 years of experience in private equity, investment banking and operational restructurings.

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF ), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom, today announced the Company expanded the Board to six members with the appointment of Vincent J. Cebula. Effective immediately, Cebula also will serve on the Compensation and Human Resources Committee, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Audit Committee.

Presently an Operating Advisor for Solace Capital Partners, L.P., from 2013 – 2020 Cebula was Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of the bi-coastal alternative asset manager focused on distressed debt and special situation investment opportunities in middle-market companies.

Earlier in his career, he was Managing Director at Oaktree Capital Management, LLC and its predecessor, Trust Company of the West, and later at Jefferies Capital Partners where he was active in investing on behalf of funds representing more than $4 billion in combined capital commitments. He began his career as an investment banker at Drexel Burnham Lambert.

Cebula graduated from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania summa cum laude earning a B.S. Economics degree with concentrations in Finance and Decision Science.

Cebula commented, “I have known Brendan and followed Staffing 360 Solutions’ progress for several years. I believe that the Company is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly improving employment environment unfolding as the world emerges from the pandemic. I look forward to applying my skills and contacts to contribute to Staffing 360’s growth and future success.”

Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President, said, “Vince’s extensive skills and deep experience in the worlds of business and finance, including corporate governance, the capital markets and tax planning, make him a valuable asset to our Company as we progress to achieve our goal of building a profitable, $500 million revenue business.”

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space.