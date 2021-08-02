Pulmonx Welcomes Two New Board Members, Adding Expertise in Health Technology, Consumer Marketing, and Integrated Healthcare Delivery Networks

Alissa Hsu Lynch is the Global Lead of MedTech Strategy and Solutions for Google Cloud where she works with Fortune 500 customers to transform healthcare through technology. Previously she was a global executive for more than 20 years at Johnson & Johnson working in medtech, consumer marketing, strategy, and general management. Before joining J&J she was a professional modern dancer for six years. Ms. Lynch received an M.B.A in General Management from Columbia University and an A.B. in English from Princeton University, is a member of the Board of Trustees of American Ballet Theatre, and is a Henry Crown Fellow of The Aspen Institute.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, welcomes Alissa Hsu Lynch and Tiffany Sullivan to its Board of Directors. Ms. Lynch will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Ms. Sullivan will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Their appointments to the Board were effective as of July 29 th .

Tiffany Sullivan is the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Physician Services at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, one of the most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare delivery systems in the U.S. Across her more than 20-year career she has had extensive experience in the delivery and integration of both inpatient and outpatient services, community health, strategic planning, and operations. Ms. Sullivan earned an M.P.H. from the University of South Carolina, Arnold School of Public Health, and B.A. in Biology from Columbia College. She has received many honors and awards including the Foster G. McGaw Prize for Excellence in Community Service and the Congressman James E. Clyburn Public Health and Health Disparities Community Leadership Award.

“We are thrilled to have Alissa and Tiffany join the Pulmonx Board of Directors. Each brings unique experiences and capabilities that will prove extremely valuable as our business scales and we seek to provide our market-leading solutions to more and more patients suffering from chronic lung disease,” stated Dana G. Mead, Jr., Chairman of the Board. “Alissa brings deep experience in consumer marketing, international markets, management and strategy and will provide important guidance and perspective as we further our efforts to build broad awareness of our technologies. Tiffany’s comprehensive background focused on the provider side of healthcare, where she has worked directly with large physician groups, will be particularly valuable as we engage both referring and treating physicians and as they grow their office and hospital services to support the growing demand for our Zephyr valves.”